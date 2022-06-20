Skip to main content

Avalanche Go For 3–0 Lead vs. Lightning

Plus, action continues from the College World Series.

What an incredible weekend at The Country Club, where Matt Fitzpatrick finally broke through to win the U.S. Open in a drama-packed final round after Will Zalatoris missed a birdie putt on the 18th green. It concluded a thrilling Sunday of golf that saw contenders come and go throughout the round.

Tonight, the headliner in the sports world is Game 3 between the Avalanche and Lightning. Plus, action continues at the College World Series in Omaha.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

Cale Makar

The Avalanche’s thorough demolition of the two-time defending champion Lightning was incredibly impressive Saturday night, a 7–0 win that was exactly as dominant as the scoreline suggests. The Avs just look better than the Lightning in every facet of the game, and Cale Makar’s two goals were a reminder of just how good the Avs’ star defenseman is. Can Tampa Bay turn the tide tonight? They rallied from a 2–0 series deficit against the Rangers, though this challenge feels different. It starts tonight with what essentially is a must-win Game 3.

8 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

 College baseball: Auburn vs. Stanford | Game 1 today in Omaha is an elimination game from the loser’s bracket. Which of these teams will stay alive for at least another day? We’ve seen plenty of wackiness throughout this NCAA tournament, so a team making a run after losing its first game wouldn’t be a surprise. 2 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• College baseball: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas | These teams aren’t just competing for whose fans can take the most Jello Shots in Omaha, they’re each making a real push to win it all at the College World Series. The Hogs dominated top remaining seed Stanford 17–2 on Saturday, while the Rebels shut down Auburn to continue a storybook run from NCAA tournament bubble to Omaha. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves | Beyond being a fun showdown of playoff hopefuls, this matchup also pits two of the best pitchers in the National League in Logan Webb and Max Fried. SI’s Stephanie Apstein profiled Webb’s meteoric rise early in the season, while Fried proved himself as one of the sport’s best during the Braves’ World Series run in 2021. 7:20 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports South, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

It takes a lot to beat the Yankees these days. Take yesterday’s game against the Blue Jays, when Toronto had to rally from 8–3 down in the sixth inning behind a grand slam from Lourdes Gurriel and a three-run bomb from Teoscar Hernandez only to have to hold on with runners on second and third in the ninth. The Yanks haven’t lost two straight games since late May, when the Rays beat them in the final two games of a three-game series. Can Tampa Bay replicate that success against baseball’s best team?

7:10 p.m. ET, YES/Bally Sports Sun, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

