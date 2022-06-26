Skip to main content

Avs Look to Close Out Lightning in Game 6

Plus, the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

An impressive performance from the Lightning on Friday night has forced the Stanley Cup Final into a Game 6. That leads today’s sports calendar along with the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and Game 2 of the men’s College World Series.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

Ondrej Palat and Steven Stamkos

Ondrej Palat’s go-ahead goal in the third period Friday night kept the two-time defending Stanley Cup winners alive. Tampa Bay won in Colorado, 3–2, forcing the series back to Florida for a Game 6.

8 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

 Travelers Championship: Round 4 | Xander Schauffele leads Patrick Cantlay by one stroke at TPC River Highlands with the rest of the field chasing them. 1 p.m. ET, Golf Channel, 3 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Men’s College World Series: Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma | It’s Game 2 of the championship series from Omaha. 3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union | Two of the top teams in MLS’s Eastern Conference will go head-to-head in this one. Philadelphia is hoping to make up ground against last season’s MLS Cup winners. 6 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Round 4

After racing past the rest of the field during the first two rounds, In Gee Chun fell back to the pack with a 3-over 75 in the third round. The two-time major champ still holds a three-shot lead over the rest of the field. Can she close it out?

1 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

