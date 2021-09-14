Bayern vs. Barcelona Kicks Off Champions League Group Stage

Plus, a new documentary on the 1986 Mets and key MLB postseason races heat up.

From the back-and-forth banter between Eli and Peyton Manning to the wacky ending that saw the Raiders eventually knock off the Ravens in overtime, the first Monday Night Football of the season was as entertaining as anyone could have hoped and wrapped up a strong first week of the NFL season.

Today’s action features the return of the UEFA Champions League headlined by a battle between Bayern and Barcelona, plus ESPN’s newest documentary and much more. Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Bayern Munich at Barcelona

The Champions League begins today, and a matchup between two of the biggest clubs in Europe serves as quite the opener. It’s the beginning of a new era in the Champions League for Barcelona in a post–Lionel Messi world: Messi’s 120 UCL goals have all come with Barcelona, the most any player has ever scored in the Champions League with one team.

There’s also history in this matchup. The last time these two squads faced off, Bayern dominated, embarrassing Barcelona 8–2 in the 2019–20 Champions League quarterfinal played last August. And while Barcelona’s roster may look a bit different from that game, there’s no doubt the fans at Camp Nou will be well aware of that last result.

3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays | Per FanGraphs, the Blue Jays have increased their playoff odds from 4.6% on Aug. 27 to more than 70% today. That meteoric rise will continue if the Jays can knock off the Rays yet again tonight. 7:07 p.m. ET, Sportsnet/Bally Sports Sun, watch on fuboTV

| Per FanGraphs, the Blue Jays have increased their playoff odds from 4.6% on Aug. 27 to more than 70% today. That meteoric rise will continue if the Jays can knock off the Rays yet again tonight. Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream | This game’s intrigue is built on the chase for the No. 1 pick in next year’s WNBA draft. The Fever are best positioned to get the highest odds in the draft lottery, though winning tonight might jeopardize that. 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| This game’s intrigue is built on the chase for the No. 1 pick in next year’s WNBA draft. The Fever are best positioned to get the highest odds in the draft lottery, though winning tonight might jeopardize that. St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets | No team in the NL wild-card race has won more than five of their last 10 games (aside from the Dodgers, who have a commanding hold on the first spot). If either of these teams wants to make a run, it seems there for the taking. 7:10 p.m. ET, PIX/Bally Sports Midwest, watch on fuboTV

| No team in the NL wild-card race has won more than five of their last 10 games (aside from the Dodgers, who have a commanding hold on the first spot). If either of these teams wants to make a run, it seems there for the taking. Zenit at Chelsea | The defending champions of Europe open their Champions League campaign at Stamford Bridge against Zenit, which won the Russian Premier League last season. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+

| The defending champions of Europe open their Champions League campaign at Stamford Bridge against Zenit, which won the Russian Premier League last season. Women’s College Volleyball: Nebraska at Stanford | Two of the most storied programs in the sport face off in Palo Alto. Expect a great atmosphere and a highly competitive match. 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

30 for 30: “Once Upon a Time in Queens”

Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated

The next big sports documentary is here, this time focusing on the 1986 Mets and the magical journey the team went on. The ’86 Mets were loaded with interesting story lines and players, which should make for some highly engaging interviews. Keith Hernandez, Dwight Gooden, Darryl Strawberry and Mookie Wilson were all interviewed for the project, which will air over the next two nights as a four-part series.

The project was executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel, who recently appeared on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina to discuss the project.

You can also read our original cover story from Nov. 3, 1986, on the Mets and their win in Game 7 of the World Series.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

