Watch Justin Fields take on Mitchell Trubisky in NFL Preseason

It's the final Saturday without a college football game until January 2022, so take a deep breath of fresh air and enjoy summer while you still can. Meanwhile, there's plenty of intriguing action on TV today, including some high-stakes QB matchups in the NFL preseason and a pair of exciting soccer matchups in Europe. And don't forget about the WNBA, as there is officially under a month left in the regular season.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

This game feels made for TV. The Bills plan to start Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback in his return to Soldier Field, and the reaction he’s greeted with by the Bears’ faithful will be entertaining on its own. Meanwhile, the Bears have QB drama (of course), with coach Matt Nagy insisting Andy Dalton will be the starter and Dalton himself getting defensive this week after a strong debut from Fields turned heads. Another big performance by the Ohio State product, particularly against a team as well-coached on defense as the Bills, would turn heads and could continue to speed up the timeline for Fields to get on the field.

1 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky | The Sky have played two incredibly tight games since returning from the Olympic break, an OT win over the Storm and a four-point loss against the Wings. Expect this one to be close as well against a Lynx team that has found its stride after a slow start to the season. 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| The Sky have played two incredibly tight games since returning from the Olympic break, an OT win over the Storm and a four-point loss against the Wings. Expect this one to be close as well against a Lynx team that has found its stride after a slow start to the season. Burnley at Liverpool | The scenes at Anfield for the first full-capacity crowd since the pandemic began will be worth watching on their own. Three more points will be the expectation for Liverpool after a convincing performance last week against Norwich. 7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium, watch on fuboTV

| The scenes at Anfield for the first full-capacity crowd since the pandemic began will be worth watching on their own. Three more points will be the expectation for Liverpool after a convincing performance last week against Norwich. New York Jets at Green Bay Packers | Don’t expect to see Aaron Rodgers in this one, but I’m looking forward to the Zach Wilson–Jordan Love showdown (for however long each plays). 4:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

| Don’t expect to see Aaron Rodgers in this one, but I’m looking forward to the Zach Wilson–Jordan Love showdown (for however long each plays). Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays | Both of these squads have some breathing room at the top of their respective divisions. This one could wind up serving as a playoff series preview. 1:10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Sun, watch on fuboTV

FC Barcelona at Athletic Club Bilbao

This match will provide an early look at post-Messi life for Barcelona, as the club leaves Camp Nou for the first time this La Liga season to take on Athletic. The Barcelona attack didn’t miss much of a beat in their opener against Real Sociedad, scoring four goals, including two by Martin Braithwaite. The second test of the season comes against a side that played Elche to a scoreless draw in its opener.

4 p.m. ET, ESPN+

