‘Monday Night Football’ Pits Fields, Bears Against Big Ben, Steelers

I think the best way to describe yesterday’s NFL slate is … weird? Between the Jaguars’ 9–6 slugfest win over the Bills, the Broncos’ thoroughly dominating the Cowboys, and the Chiefs and Packers combining for less than 20 points, there were plenty of results that simply don’t quite make sense. But that’s the beauty of the NFL, and we’ll wrap up Week 9 with an interesting QB matchup between Ben Roethlisberger and Justin Fields on Monday Night Football. Plus, there’s plenty of good NBA action and a couple of fun matchups in the NHL.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin Fields electrified Bears fans a week ago with some explosive runs, including perhaps the play of the week in the NFL with a wild fourth-down cutback run for a touchdown. But even as Fields starts to look like the QB of the future in the Windy City, the Bears continue to play mediocre football as the season reaches its halfway point.

Meanwhile, the 4–3 Steelers need a win here to keep pace in the AFC North. Winners of three straight, Pittsburgh has found a way to turn its season around after a slow start. After tonight, the Steelers have only two games left against teams that are currently under .500, which makes this home tilt all the more important.

8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers | The Knicks’ win Friday against the Bucks was emblematic of what has made them click this season: Julius Randle balled out, and the Knicks attempted 40 threes and never quit after trailing by 21 early. Let’s see if they can keep that recipe going against the Sixers, who are off to a surprising 8–2 start but will be without Joel Embiid. 7 p.m. ET, MSG/NBC Sports Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV

| The Knicks’ win Friday against the Bucks was emblematic of what has made them click this season: Julius Randle balled out, and the Knicks attempted 40 threes and never quit after trailing by 21 early. Let’s see if they can keep that recipe going against the Sixers, who are off to a surprising 8–2 start but will be without Joel Embiid. Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers | There are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future of the Hornets and their young core, but four straight losses to start November have served as a good reminder of how much more room they have to grow. Let’s see if they can bounce back against the up-and-down Lakers. 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| There are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future of the Hornets and their young core, but four straight losses to start November have served as a good reminder of how much more room they have to grow. Let’s see if they can bounce back against the up-and-down Lakers. Florida Panthers at New York Rangers | The wins haven’t stopped for the Panthers under interim HC Andrew Brunette, who is leading the team after Joel Quenneville’s resignation. But the Rangers have been hot lately and could disrupt those winning ways. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| The wins haven’t stopped for the Panthers under interim HC Andrew Brunette, who is leading the team after Joel Quenneville’s resignation. But the Rangers have been hot lately and could disrupt those winning ways. Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs | Five straight wins have gotten the Maple Leafs back on track after a slow start, a turnaround led by Auston Matthews finding his rhythm again. 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls

Kevin Durant is doing more than he has ever had to on offense, a recipe forced on the Nets by a roster that lacked creators even before Kyrie Irving’s absence due to his vaccination status. Durant is thriving and looks like the MVP of the league thus far. SI’s Michael Pina wrote last week about Durant’s play and why it may not be the best sign for the Nets come playoff time. This is the type of early matchup that could be a playoff preview and a good litmus test for the Durant-dominated offense in big games.

8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

