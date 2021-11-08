Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    ‘Monday Night Football’ Pits Fields, Bears Against Big Ben, Steelers

    Plus, KD and the Nets head to Chicago and the red-hot 76ers look to win without Embiid.
    Author:

    I think the best way to describe yesterday’s NFL slate is … weird? Between the Jaguars’ 9–6 slugfest win over the Bills, the Broncos’ thoroughly dominating the Cowboys, and the Chiefs and Packers combining for less than 20 points, there were plenty of results that simply don’t quite make sense. But that’s the beauty of the NFL, and we’ll wrap up Week 9 with an interesting QB matchup between Ben Roethlisberger and Justin Fields on Monday Night Football. Plus, there’s plenty of good NBA action and a couple of fun matchups in the NHL.

    Here’s what I’m watching today.

    MUST WATCH

    Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

    justin-fields

    Justin Fields electrified Bears fans a week ago with some explosive runs, including perhaps the play of the week in the NFL with a wild fourth-down cutback run for a touchdown. But even as Fields starts to look like the QB of the future in the Windy City, the Bears continue to play mediocre football as the season reaches its halfway point.

    Meanwhile, the 4–3 Steelers need a win here to keep pace in the AFC North. Winners of three straight, Pittsburgh has found a way to turn its season around after a slow start. After tonight, the Steelers have only two games left against teams that are currently under .500, which makes this home tilt all the more important.

    8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    • New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers | The Knicks’ win Friday against the Bucks was emblematic of what has made them click this season: Julius Randle balled out, and the Knicks attempted 40 threes and never quit after trailing by 21 early. Let’s see if they can keep that recipe going against the Sixers, who are off to a surprising 8–2 start but will be without Joel Embiid. 7 p.m. ET, MSG/NBC Sports Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV
    • Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers | There are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future of the Hornets and their young core, but four straight losses to start November have served as a good reminder of how much more room they have to grow. Let’s see if they can bounce back against the up-and-down Lakers. 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV
    • Florida Panthers at New York Rangers | The wins haven’t stopped for the Panthers under interim HC Andrew Brunette, who is leading the team after Joel Quenneville’s resignation. But the Rangers have been hot lately and could disrupt those winning ways. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
    • Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs | Five straight wins have gotten the Maple Leafs back on track after a slow start, a turnaround led by Auston Matthews finding his rhythm again. 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

    HIDDEN GEM

    Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls

    Kevin Durant is doing more than he has ever had to on offense, a recipe forced on the Nets by a roster that lacked creators even before Kyrie Irving’s absence due to his vaccination status. Durant is thriving and looks like the MVP of the league thus far. SI’s Michael Pina wrote last week about Durant’s play and why it may not be the best sign for the Nets come playoff time. This is the type of early matchup that could be a playoff preview and a good litmus test for the Durant-dominated offense in big games.

    8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    justin-fields
    SI Guide

    ‘Monday Night Football’ Pits Fields, Bears Against Big Ben, Steelers

    12 seconds ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) blocks Atlanta Hawks center John Collin in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball in front of Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy