Skip to main content

Bengals, Chiefs and 49ers, Rams Battle for a Super Bowl Berth

Plus, Stanford hosts Arizona in a top-10 women’s college basketball matchup.

The NFL will have a hard time matching the adrenaline from last weekend’s divisional round. All four games ended on walk-off scores, including an instant classic overtime win by the Chiefs. What do the conference championship games have in store?

High stakes also can be found on the pitch as the Concacaf men’s World Cup qualifying competition continues. The United States travels to Canada with a chance to overtake its northern neighbor for the top spot in the standings.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

AFC championship: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

patrick-mahomes

These teams met just four weeks ago, in the penultimate week of the regular season—and much like last weekend’s wild finishes by the Bengals and Chiefs, that contest was a barn-burner. In that game, Cincinnati rallied from three separate 14-point deficits at home, and rookie Evan McPherson kicked a field goal as time expired to give his team a 34–31 victory against Kansas City.

“We'll see you in the playoffs,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase after that game. His prediction proved true, and we should be in for a treat in today’s rematch.

3 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Men’s college basketball: Ohio State at Purdue | The No. 6 Boilermakers are 17–3 on the season but are in fifth place in the Big Ten, behind the No. 16 Buckeyes. They’ll look to move up the conference standings with a win today. 12 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• World Cup qualifying: Canada vs. United States | The U.S. men’s national team bested El Salvador 1–0 on Thursday and will aim for another victory in this border rivalry match. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/fuboTV, watch on fuboTV

• World Cup qualifying: Mexico vs. Costa Rica | A heart-pounding 2–1 win against Jamaica on Thursday leaves Mexico in a strong position, but the team will need to avoid a slip-up against Costa Rica, which also won its most recent match. 6 p.m. ET, Paramount+/fuboTV, watch on fuboTV

• NFC championship: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams | While quarterback Matt Stafford and the Rams finished in first place in the NFC West, the 49ers won both games against Los Angeles during the regular season. 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s college basketball: Arizona at Stanford

No. 2 Stanford (14–3) and No. 8 Arizona (15–2) meet for the first time since the Cardinal beat the Wildcats in the NCAA tournament final last April. Stanford’s 54–53 win gave the program its first title since 1992, and the Cardinal look ready to vie for the championship again. They sit atop the Pac-12 with a perfect 5–0 conference record, while the Wildcats are in fourth place at 4–2.

4 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

UCONN WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Connecticut at Providence in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
patrick-mahomes
SI Guide

Bengals, Chiefs and 49ers, Rams Battle for a Super Bowl Berth

2 minutes ago
cornell
College Basketball

How to Watch Cornell at Brown

2 minutes ago
Liga MX Femenil
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Toluca vs. Pachuca

7 minutes ago
Egypt AFCON 3
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt vs Morocco

1 hour ago
Golf Course
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round

9 hours ago
imago1009368126h
Coupe de France

How to Watch Reims vs. SC Bastia

10 hours ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 4

13 hours ago
Dec 29, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State at Nevada

13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy