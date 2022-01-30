Bengals, Chiefs and 49ers, Rams Battle for a Super Bowl Berth

The NFL will have a hard time matching the adrenaline from last weekend’s divisional round. All four games ended on walk-off scores, including an instant classic overtime win by the Chiefs. What do the conference championship games have in store?

High stakes also can be found on the pitch as the Concacaf men’s World Cup qualifying competition continues. The United States travels to Canada with a chance to overtake its northern neighbor for the top spot in the standings.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

AFC championship: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

These teams met just four weeks ago, in the penultimate week of the regular season—and much like last weekend’s wild finishes by the Bengals and Chiefs, that contest was a barn-burner. In that game, Cincinnati rallied from three separate 14-point deficits at home, and rookie Evan McPherson kicked a field goal as time expired to give his team a 34–31 victory against Kansas City.

“We'll see you in the playoffs,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase after that game. His prediction proved true, and we should be in for a treat in today’s rematch.

3 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Men’s college basketball: Ohio State at Purdue | The No. 6 Boilermakers are 17–3 on the season but are in fifth place in the Big Ten, behind the No. 16 Buckeyes. They’ll look to move up the conference standings with a win today. 12 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• World Cup qualifying: Canada vs. United States | The U.S. men’s national team bested El Salvador 1–0 on Thursday and will aim for another victory in this border rivalry match. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/fuboTV, watch on fuboTV

• World Cup qualifying: Mexico vs. Costa Rica | A heart-pounding 2–1 win against Jamaica on Thursday leaves Mexico in a strong position, but the team will need to avoid a slip-up against Costa Rica, which also won its most recent match. 6 p.m. ET, Paramount+/fuboTV, watch on fuboTV

• NFC championship: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams | While quarterback Matt Stafford and the Rams finished in first place in the NFC West, the 49ers won both games against Los Angeles during the regular season. 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s college basketball: Arizona at Stanford

No. 2 Stanford (14–3) and No. 8 Arizona (15–2) meet for the first time since the Cardinal beat the Wildcats in the NCAA tournament final last April. Stanford’s 54–53 win gave the program its first title since 1992, and the Cardinal look ready to vie for the championship again. They sit atop the Pac-12 with a perfect 5–0 conference record, while the Wildcats are in fourth place at 4–2.

4 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.