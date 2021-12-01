Michigan, North Carolina Clash in Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Will the Suns ever lose again? After pulling away late for their 17th straight victory Tuesday against the Warriors, it doesn’t really seem like it. If you enjoyed that incredible ballgame, have no fear: The two teams play again Friday, this time in the Bay Area. Until then, enjoy some high-level college hoops to continue what has been a thrilling ACC/Big Ten Challenge, plus some midweek soccer and two of the NHL’s best facing off.

MUST WATCH

Men’s College Basketball: Michigan at North Carolina

This high-profile matchup of men’s hoops heavyweights lost a bit of luster in the season’s first few weeks when both squads got off to slow starts, but this game should still be a ton of fun. The battle of the frontcourts will be the story line to watch on the court, with Michigan star Hunter Dickinson facing off with UNC interior force Armando Bacot in a matchup of two of the nation’s best centers.

Perhaps the most intriguing part of this game is the coaching battle. Juwan Howard has proven to be one of the best coaches in the sport since taking over the Wolverines in 2019, while new UNC coach Hubert Davis (like Howard) was a star at his alma mater before eventually becoming the head coach. Expect plenty of points in this one and the atmosphere at The Dean Dome to be rocking.

9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

Liverpool at Everton | Everton hasn’t won in two months, spoiling a great start to the Premier League campaign. Still, the Merseyside Derby is always a fun one. Goodison Park should be electric. 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN, watch on fuboTV

| Everton hasn’t won in two months, spoiling a great start to the Premier League campaign. Still, the Merseyside Derby is always a fun one. Goodison Park should be electric. Manchester City at Aston Villa | Man City has looked every bit the part of a top title contender in the Premier League of late, unbeaten in the month of November and sitting just one point behind Chelsea at the top of the table coming into today. 3:15 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium

| Man City has looked every bit the part of a top title contender in the Premier League of late, unbeaten in the month of November and sitting just one point behind Chelsea at the top of the table coming into today. Men’s CBB: Louisville at Michigan State | Both these perennial powers had successful Feast Weeks, with Michigan State knocking off Loyola Chicago and UConn at the Battle 4 Atlantis and Louisville beating Mississippi State and Maryland to win a trophy in the Bahamas. Can either team build on that momentum in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge? 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| Both these perennial powers had successful Feast Weeks, with Michigan State knocking off Loyola Chicago and UConn at the Battle 4 Atlantis and Louisville beating Mississippi State and Maryland to win a trophy in the Bahamas. Can either team build on that momentum in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge? Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics | The Celtics are winners of five of six, an impressive turnaround for a team that was having players-only meetings about a month ago because of their poor play. Meanwhile, the Sixers are looking to turn the tide now that Joel Embiid is back from a scary case of COVID-19. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| The Celtics are winners of five of six, an impressive turnaround for a team that was having players-only meetings about a month ago because of their poor play. Meanwhile, the Sixers are looking to turn the tide now that Joel Embiid is back from a scary case of COVID-19. Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks | LaMelo vs. Giannis? Sign me up. The Bucks won seven straight to finish November and are starting to look like a championship-caliber team again. 8 p.m. ET, Bally Sports SE/WI, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Pittsburgh Penguins at Edmonton Oilers

Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid on the ice at the same time is something even the most casual of hockey fans should enjoy. Two of the sport’s best players will face off tonight in Edmonton in a key game early in the season. Edmonton is just one point off the pace in the Western Conference despite playing two fewer games than the Flames or Wild ahead of them. Two straight losses have disrupted the Penguins’ momentum from earlier in November.

10 p.m. ET, TNT

