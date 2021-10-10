AFC Contenders Clash on ‘Sunday Night Football’

Sunday Night Football does not miss. In last week’s game, the Patriots couldn’t convert a game-winning field goal in the final minute to lose to their former quarterback Tom Brady and his new team, the Buccaneers. The week before that, the Packers beat the 49ers on a field goal as time expired. The week before that, the Chiefs fumbled with less than a minute to go to squander their chance for a game-winning field goal. Instead, the Ravens ran out the clock.

Kansas City returns on SNF tonight for a shot at redemption, but Josh Allen and the Bills will look to create their own flashy finish. Also tonight, the American League teams are back in action in the MLB postseason, the WNBA Finals begin and the NBA preseason continues.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football game against the Ravens three weeks ago stands as one of the most memorable games of the season to this point. But Kansas City would rather forget the last-minute, 36–35 loss.

The Chiefs (2–2) finished as runners-up in the Super Bowl last season but sit in last place in the AFC West due to a defense that has allowed at least 29 points to each opponent so far. The Bills (3–1) lead the AFC East behind quarterback Josh Allen and tight end Dawson Knox, who has caught four touchdowns in the last three games. While a win against Kansas City would be a feather in Buffalo’s cap, the Chiefs need a win to keep pace with their division rivals.

8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers | The Broncos’ 23–7 loss to the Ravens last week brought previously undefeated Denver crashing down to Earth. Against the Steelers, the Broncos will look to prove their 3–0 start was more than just a fluke. 1 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

| The Broncos’ 23–7 loss to the Ravens last week brought previously undefeated Denver crashing down to Earth. Against the Steelers, the Broncos will look to prove their 3–0 start was more than just a fluke. Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury | Led by former WNBA MVP Candace Parker, the Sky beat the top-seeded Sun in the semifinals to return to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014. 3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

| Led by former WNBA MVP Candace Parker, the Sky beat the top-seeded Sun in the semifinals to return to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014. World Cup Qualifying: United States at Panama | Ricardo Pepi scored both goals in the U.S. men’s national team’s 2–0 win against Jamaica. The 18-year-old became the youngest player in team history to score in back-to-back games. 6 p.m. ET, Paramount+, watch on fuboTV

| Ricardo Pepi scored both goals in the U.S. men’s national team’s 2–0 win against Jamaica. The 18-year-old became the youngest player in team history to score in back-to-back games. Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox | Randy Arozarena turned on the October magic again with a stellar performance in Thursday’s series opener, including a home run and a steal of home plate. Can he help the Rays retake the series lead on the road at Fenway Park? 4:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

| Randy Arozarena turned on the October magic again with a stellar performance in Thursday’s series opener, including a home run and a steal of home plate. Can he help the Rays retake the series lead on the road at Fenway Park? Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox | Rookie pitcher Luis Garcia will start for the Astros as they go for the sweep in the third game of the American League Division Series. 8:07 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers

The defending champion Lakers lost in the first round of last year’s playoffs to the Suns. The series defeat marked the first time LeBron James has been bounced from the first round of the postseason. Though Phoenix held the No. 2 seed and Los Angeles the No. 7 seed, the success of the youthful Suns felt, if not like an upset, at least like a power shift in the Western Conference. The teams meet today for the second time this preseason; the Suns won the first meeting Wednesday, 117–105.

10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

