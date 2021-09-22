After Game-Plan-Stealing Controversy, Jays and Rays Conclude Series

Happy Hump Day! I’m surviving my Wednesday by watching this ridiculous USWNT goal from last night on repeat.

On the final day of the week without football, there’s still plenty of interesting action tonight in the sports world to enjoy. There’s soccer action in Europe on the daytime slate, including a rematch from one of the most exciting games of the Premier League season in the League Cup. Tonight, sink your teeth into the AL wild-card race, which gets more interesting by the day and now involves game-plan stealing.

Here’s what I’m tuning in for tonight.

MUST WATCH

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

All three top contenders for the AL wild card won last night. That includes the Blue Jays, who knocked off the Rays with runs in the sixth and eighth innings to hold onto a half-game lead over the Yankees for the second wild card in the AL. But this series’ excitement has gone beyond simply playoff implications. Sparks flew Monday when Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier picked up Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk’s pitching game-plan card and brought it back to the Tampa dugout. Tensions are certainly high between these teams as a result.

3:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet-1, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Aston Villa at Chelsea | Villa was beaten rather handily by Chelsea when these teams met in Premier League action earlier this month, but Villa comes into this League Cup match confident after a 3–0 win over Everton last time out. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| Villa was beaten rather handily by Chelsea when these teams met in Premier League action earlier this month, but Villa comes into this League Cup match confident after a 3–0 win over Everton last time out. Mallorca at Real Madrid | Karim Benzema is creating goals at a torrid pace to start the La Liga campaign, with six goals and five assists in five matches this season. Will he and the rest of Real Madrid have any trouble with Mallorca at the Bernabeu? 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| Karim Benzema is creating goals at a torrid pace to start the La Liga campaign, with six goals and five assists in five matches this season. Will he and the rest of Real Madrid have any trouble with Mallorca at the Bernabeu? Texas Rangers at New York Yankees | The Yankees have bounced back well from a pair of embarrassing weekend losses against Cleveland with two wins over Texas. With their final nine games after today against AL East foes ahead of them in the standings, the Yanks need to close out the sweep tonight. 7:05 p.m. ET, YES/Bally Sports Southwest, watch on fuboTV

| The Yankees have bounced back well from a pair of embarrassing weekend losses against Cleveland with two wins over Texas. With their final nine games after today against AL East foes ahead of them in the standings, the Yanks need to close out the sweep tonight. Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics | This series serves as something of an elimination game for these AL West foes on the fringes of wild-card contention. The surprising Mariners have won the first two games of the four-game set. 9:40 p.m. ET, NBC Sports California/ROOT Sports Northwest, watch on fuboTV

| This series serves as something of an elimination game for these AL West foes on the fringes of wild-card contention. The surprising Mariners have won the first two games of the four-game set. Women’s College Volleyball: Utah at Washington | If you’re up late (on the East Coast, at least) and looking for some high-energy action, this is your best bet: two top-15 teams facing off from Seattle. 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

West Ham United at Manchester United

These two squads faced off just three days ago in London, with Man U claiming a dramatic 2–1 victory on an 89th-minute winner by Jesse Lingard and a stoppage-time penalty save by David de Gea. The team sheets may look a bit different in this League Cup fixture, but emotions are sure to be high in this one after such a thrilling game between the two sides such a short time ago.

2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

