Boise State and UCF Get CFB Week 1 Started

Weeknight football is a beautiful thing. Tonight’s season-opening college football clashes have a chance to be highly entertaining and set the tone for an outstanding long weekend of action. But that’s not the only thing to tune into tonight! With World Cup qualifiers, the U.S. Open and key late-season MLB and WNBA action are all on the docket.

Sit back, turn the TV on and enjoy tonight. I know what I’m watching:

MUST WATCH

College football: Boise State at UCF

Two of college football’s most prominent underdogs face off in what should be one of the most entertaining games of the season’s first full week. Both teams feature new coaches—Josh Heupel left UCF for Tennessee and was replaced by Gus Malzahn, while Bryan Harsin left Boise State for Auburn and was replaced by Andy Avalos.

Expect this one to be high-scoring: Each squad has a veteran QB it trusts in Dillon Gabriel (UCF) and Hank Bachmeier (Boise State). Add in plenty of talent at the skill positions, and this one should be loaded with big plays and excitement. It’s also a high-stakes game—whoever wins will position itself well for a potential New Year’s Six bowl.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

College football: Ohio State at Minnesota | The Golden Gophers have a veteran quarterback who has won big games, one of the best running backs in the country and the power of a raucous home crowd on their side. Will that be enough to make this one a competitive game and threaten Ryan Day’s undefeated career record against the Big Ten? 8 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

| The Golden Gophers have a veteran quarterback who has won big games, one of the best running backs in the country and the power of a raucous home crowd on their side. Will that be enough to make this one a competitive game and threaten Ryan Day’s undefeated career record against the Big Ten? Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants | The Giants fell out of first place for the first time since May last night after a fourth straight loss. The good news: Logan Webb takes the ball today, and he has been superb of late. 3:45 p.m. ET, YouTube

| The Giants fell out of first place for the first time since May last night after a fourth straight loss. The good news: Logan Webb takes the ball today, and he has been superb of late. England at Hungary | The Three Lions are back in action for the first time since their heartbreaking loss in the Euro 2020 final, looking to continue what has been a successful start to World Cup qualifying. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

| The Three Lions are back in action for the first time since their heartbreaking loss in the Euro 2020 final, looking to continue what has been a successful start to World Cup qualifying. Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces | The Aces head into this critical game to keep pace in the WNBA standings without star Liz Cambage, who tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated this week. Las Vegas currently sits 1.5 games behind the Sun for first place in the league. 10 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| The Aces head into this critical game to keep pace in the WNBA standings without star Liz Cambage, who tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated this week. Las Vegas currently sits 1.5 games behind the Sun for first place in the league. U.S. Open | The torrential rains impacted play last night, but Day 4 of the tournament should feature better weather and a nighttime session headlined by Novak Djokovic’s second match of the tournament. ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

USA at El Salvador

Defender Miles Robinson emerged as an option for USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter after strong performances during the Gold Cup this summer. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

The USMNT’s World Cup qualifying campaign begins in earnest tonight with a trip to San Salvador for the start of Concacaf Octagonal. They’ll do so without Christian Pulisic, who did not make the trip after recently recovering from COVID-19.

Gregg Berhalter’s side enters the Octagonal with momentum, having won both the Nations League and Gold Cup this summer with dramatic wins over Mexico. Can the excitement of those tournament wins lift the U.S. into a strong start in qualifying? On paper, America will be favored to grab three points tonight, but as my colleague Brian Straus writes, no one is safe from the antics of Concacaf.

10:05 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

