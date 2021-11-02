Braves Look for World Series Title in Game 6

Well, it wasn’t pretty, but the Chiefs found a way to beat the Giants (after an assist from Joe Judge’s weird timeout usage) to stay squarely in the playoff mix. It wasn’t a vintage Patrick Mahomes performance on a national stage, but fans got a more competitive game than they were probably anticipating.

Tonight, our attention turns back to the World Series, as the Fall Classic returns to Houston on an early-November night. Stay tuned for that, the UEFA Champions League and even some MACtion!

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

When Adam Duvall’s grand slam gave the Braves an early 4–0 lead in Game 5, many assumed the series was over. But the Astros stayed alive in the series thanks to some unlikely contributions—namely what Martín Maldonado did at the plate. The light-hitting catcher had three huge at bats in the game, with none bigger than the bases-loaded walk he drew off A.J. Minter to tie the game. Those big ABs from Maldonado and Marwin Gonzalez helped Houston get to Atlanta’s talented bullpen, forcing tonight’s Game 6 in Houston.

Max Fried, who has been outstanding in the playoffs but struggled in Game 2, will take the ball in a potential clincher for the Braves. On the bump for the ’Stros will be 24-year-old Luis Garcia, who has had an up and down postseason.

8:09 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks | The Heat topped SI’s NBA power rankings this week with an outstanding defense having propelled Miami to four straight wins. That stingy defense might be a problem for the Mavs, whose offense has been inconsistent in Jason Kidd’s first year in Dallas. 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

| The Heat topped SI’s NBA power rankings this week with an outstanding defense having propelled Miami to four straight wins. That stingy defense might be a problem for the Mavs, whose offense has been inconsistent in Jason Kidd’s first year in Dallas. College Football: Eastern Michigan at Toledo | Midweek MACtion is back! Three Tuesday night showdowns under the lights on a cold midwestern night is never not a good time. This figures to be the best matchup: Both teams are alive in the West Division and Toledo pushed Notre Dame to the brink early in the season. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

| Midweek MACtion is back! Three Tuesday night showdowns under the lights on a cold midwestern night is never not a good time. This figures to be the best matchup: Both teams are alive in the West Division and Toledo pushed Notre Dame to the brink early in the season. Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons | Cade Cunningham’s debut was … underwhelming, to say the least. The No. 1 overall pick remains an elite prospect, though, and I’m excited to see him in his second career game tonight against Giannis and the Bucks. 7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports WI/Detroit, watch on fuboTV

| Cade Cunningham’s debut was … underwhelming, to say the least. The No. 1 overall pick remains an elite prospect, though, and I’m excited to see him in his second career game tonight against Giannis and the Bucks. Chelsea at Malmo | Swedish side Malmo has looked overmatched so far at the halfway point in the UCL group stage. Three more points for Chelsea would virtually ensure the defending champions of Europe will advance out of the group. 1:45 p.m. ET, TUDN/Paramount+, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Manchester United at Atalanta

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has felt the heat in Manchester due to underwhelming results in the Premier League, but a 3–0 romp of Tottenham has kept him in charge for at least the time being. In the Champions League, United has responded well from a shocking defeat in their opener against Young Boys with a pair of wins to put them atop the group. Today’s matchup is a rematch of a thrilling 3–2 victory that saw United rally from two goals down at halftime in October.

4 p.m. ET, TUDN/Paramount+, watch on fuboTV

