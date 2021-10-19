Dodgers, Astros Feel Playoff Pressure

Well, the drama in Beantown was over early last night when Kyle Schwarber’s grand slam gave the Red Sox a commanding early lead. After that, the most dramatic points in the game were Eduardo Rodriguez’s taunting Carlos Correa and the Fox crew’s attempting to dump swear words from Red Sox fans during the postgame show. Thankfully, we had plenty of must-watch action on the field in Monday Night Football thanks to the Bills’ controversial decision to go for the win late and Derrick Henry’s trifecta of touchdowns.

Tonight, two more MLB playoff games and the start to the NBA season headline the slate. Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

A pair of walk-off wins have given the Braves, who won fewer regular-season games than any other playoff team, a commanding 2–0 series lead over the 106-win Dodgers. They’ve done it with good pitching and timely hitting, a strong recipe for postseason success that was also on display in the NLDS against the Brewers. And while this series is far from over, the Braves have to feel good about a 2–0 lead, particularly with Charlie Morton headed to the mound tonight in Game 3.

The Dodgers went all in to win Game 2 and couldn’t do it, with Julio Urías’s blowing a lead late in a relief appearance. They’ll send another top arm in Walker Buehler to the mound tonight, but expect Dave Roberts to manage this like the must-win game it essentially is.

5:08 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox | The Sox once again jumped on Astros pitching, hanging six runs on José Urquidy before he could escape the second inning in a dominant 12–3 win. The depleted Astros pitching staff turns to Zack Greinke, who has plenty of postseason experience but has thrown fewer than 50 pitches in the last month. 8:08 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

| The Sox once again jumped on Astros pitching, hanging six runs on José Urquidy before he could escape the second inning in a dominant 12–3 win. The depleted Astros pitching staff turns to Zack Greinke, who has plenty of postseason experience but has thrown fewer than 50 pitches in the last month. Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks | The Nets have spent the last month answering questions about vaccine mandates and whether Kyrie Irving would play. Finally, they get to step on the floor, and they’ll do so in a rematch of last year’s seven-game playoff series that ended in heartbreak for Brooklyn against the eventual champs. 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT, watch on fuboTV

| The Nets have spent the last month answering questions about vaccine mandates and whether Kyrie Irving would play. Finally, they get to step on the floor, and they’ll do so in a rematch of last year’s seven-game playoff series that ended in heartbreak for Brooklyn against the eventual champs. Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers | I’m anxious to get my first real chance to see the new-look Lakers. I’m sure the internet won’t overreact at all based on how they look in the first game of 82. 10 p.m. ET, TNT, watch on fuboTV

| I’m anxious to get my first real chance to see the new-look Lakers. I’m sure the internet won’t overreact at all based on how they look in the first game of 82. Borussia Dortmund at Ajax | Both these squads are off to strong starts in the UCL group stage, with six points each from two matches. Getting to watch Erling Haaland is always a treat. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Liverpool at Atlético Madrid

This should be the game of the day in the Champions League, one that serves as a strong litmus test for Liverpool after two matches to start their UCL campaign. Atleti is playing its first match since Oct. 2 after its scheduled match with Granada this past weekend was postponed. That match was a 2–0 win over Barcelona in La Liga play. Atlético is currently on 4 points in its Champions League group after beating AC Milan last time out. For Liverpool, a win would give them full control of the group, while any other result could flip things on its head.

3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/Univision, watch on fuboTV

