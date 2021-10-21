All Four Major Men’s Leagues in Action on Sports Equinox

The sports equinox is here, and it is glorious. In rare fashion, all four major men’s American sports leagues play tonight, with the MLB playoffs, Thursday Night Football, early-season NBA games and NHL action all on tap. And in the words of every “As Seen on TV” infomercial ever, “But wait, there’s more!” There’s college football to watch, and the USWNT is also in action.

Here’s how to watch the best of a crowded sports night.

MUST WATCH

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

Any momentum that the Dodgers seemingly grabbed in their dramatic Game 3 comeback vanished early in Game 4, when the Atlanta offense jumped on Julio Urías early and the Dodgers remained lifeless against the Braves’ bullpen. The result: a commanding 3–1 series lead for Atlanta, which is now just a win away from the World Series. The Braves’ starting pitching is also set up well, with ace Max Fried ready to take the ball in Game 5.

Consider this: On the day after the MLB trade deadline, the Braves were 52–54 and sat in third place in the NL East. The Dodgers had just added Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in one of baseball’s biggest blockbuster trades ever. Yet, less than three months later, Atlanta is just 27 outs away from knocking L.A. out of the postseason. Do the Dodgers have one last stand in them?

8:08 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns | There’s a certain amount of desperation on both sides in this one, with the Broncos losers of three straight and the Browns’ dropping three of their last four. With Baker Mayfield out with a shoulder injury, Case Keenum will get the start for Cleveland. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network/Fox, watch on fuboTV

| There’s a certain amount of desperation on both sides in this one, with the Broncos losers of three straight and the Browns’ dropping three of their last four. With Baker Mayfield out with a shoulder injury, Case Keenum will get the start for Cleveland. Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks | Two of basketball’s brightest young stars open their seasons tonight in Atlanta. Luka Dončić and Trae Young will always be grouped together in history by the draft-night trade that sent each to his respective team. With high expectations for each squad in 2021–22, this one should be fun. 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT, watch on fuboTV

| Two of basketball’s brightest young stars open their seasons tonight in Atlanta. Luka Dončić and Trae Young will always be grouped together in history by the draft-night trade that sent each to his respective team. With high expectations for each squad in 2021–22, this one should be fun. Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors | The Warriors were impressive in an opening-night win over the Lakers. Can they grab a second straight win over a Los Angeles team tonight against the Kawhi-less Clippers? 10 p.m. ET, TNT, watch on fuboTV

| The Warriors were impressive in an opening-night win over the Lakers. Can they grab a second straight win over a Los Angeles team tonight against the Kawhi-less Clippers? College Football: Tulane at SMU | One undefeated team already went down this week, with Coastal Carolina’s dynamic offense mostly silenced by App State. Another unbeaten G5 team looks to avoid a similar fate, as Tanner Mordecai and the high-flying SMU passing attack takes on Tulane’s putrid defense. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

International Friendly: South Korea at USA

The penultimate match of Carli Lloyd’s career with the USWNT comes tonight in Kansas City. Lloyd, who scored six goals in two September friendlies against Paraguay, certainly seems prepared to keep scoring goals for as long as she keeps putting on the U.S. jersey. South Korea should provide a stiffer test to the U.S. side than Paraguay did. In fact, the last time these two sides met was in October of 2019, a 1–1 draw that saw Lloyd score the only goal for the USWNT.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

