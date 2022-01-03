Steelers Face Browns in What Could Be Big Ben’s Pittsburgh Farewell

What a weekend of sports! The CFP semifinals might have been uncompetitive (again), but from Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s historic Rose Bowl performance to Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow balling out for the Bengals on Sunday, it was a great slate of football at all levels.

Tonight, we wrap up Week 17 in the NFL with our final regular season Monday Night Football game of the season with a divisional clash between the Browns and Steelers. Plus, there's a top-25 men’s college hoops clash and the end of the Premier League’s holiday slate.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Is this the last time we’ll see Ben Roethlisberger at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh? The veteran QB has indicated that this will likely be his final season with the Steelers, which should make tonight an emotional one in a city to which he helped bring two Super Bowls.

But this game is far more than just a Big Ben sendoff. The Steelers have their backs against the wall and need to win tonight to keep playoff hopes alive. Pittsburgh’s narrow path to the postseason involves winning its final two games and the Colts losing in Week 18 to the Jaguars.

8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Wolves at Manchester United | The Premier League wraps up its holiday fixtures in a battle of two clubs fighting for spots in European competitions. Both clubs dealt with COVID-19 disruptions in December; in fact, this will mark the first time since Dec. 19 that Wolves have taken the field. 12:30 p.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

• Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers | The only NHL action slated for tonight features perhaps the sport’s best player in Connor McDavid against a Rangers team that has been one of the biggest surprises of the season. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Memphis Grizzlies at Brooklyn Nets | It’s Ja Morant vs. Harden and KD. Oh, and Kyrie Irving looks likely to be back tonight. Morant and the up-and-coming Grizzlies have been fun to watch all year, but there may not be a more talented team in the sport than Brooklyn as the Nets get healthy. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: Maryland at Iowa | It has been a disaster of a season for Maryland, which parted ways with head coach Mark Turgeon after a disappointing first month and haven’t shown many signs of life since. The road doesn’t get easier tonight against Keegan Murray and the Hawkeyes. 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

• Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors | The Heat won their final five games of December, a fairly remarkable feat for a roster thoroughly gutted by COVID-19 cases. The task may be more difficult tonight though against Steph and the Warriors, who keep making history even without Klay Thompson back in action yet. 10 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Wisconsin at Purdue

Big Ten play is underway, and this battle between Badgers star Johnny Davis and a loaded No. 3 Purdue roster should be incredibly fun to watch. Davis has led No. 24 Wisconsin to a strong start and has had his best games in Wisconsin’s biggest matchups so far, including a 30-point outburst against Houston at the Maui Invitational. The Badgers might need 30 tonight from Davis against a Purdue offense that is harder to guard than anyone in the country. The crowd at Mackey Arena should be rocking for this one.

7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

