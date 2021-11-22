Tom Brady Faces an Old Rival in the Giants

Plus, Seton Hall looks to take down another Big Ten team in men’s college basketball.

The Giants expect to have Saquon Barkley back on the field for Monday Night Football, while the Buccaneers remain optimistic about Rob Gronkowski's status for the game. Their presence will add to the star power in this matchup, in which Tom Brady will look for his third straight win against New York since he and the Patriots lost to the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.

Also tonight, Seton Hall looks to prove itself worthy of its new spot in the AP Top 25 in men’s college basketball, and the 76ers look to break out of a slump against the Kings.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The Giants (3–6) entered the day as double-digit underdogs to the Buccaneers (6–3), but they’re coming off a 23–16 win last week against the Raiders, while Tampa Bay is looking to rebound from a 29–19 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Perhaps New York could get advice on beating Brady from former star Eli Manning, who led the Giants to two Super Bowl wins over Brady. Eli will be broadcasting the game with brother Peyton in another edition of the ManningCast, which tonight will feature former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a guest.

8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers | The Nets (12–5) have won five of their last six games, while the Cavaliers (9–8) have dropped their last two. Cleveland received another blow in the loss of guard Collin Sexton to a season-ending knee injury. 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| The Nets (12–5) have won five of their last six games, while the Cavaliers (9–8) have dropped their last two. Cleveland received another blow in the loss of guard Collin Sexton to a season-ending knee injury. Philadelphia 76ers at Sacramento Kings | Joel Embiid has missed seven games since testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, and the 76ers have gone 1–6 in those contests. He will remain out tonight against the struggling Kings, who fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday. 10 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| Joel Embiid has missed seven games since testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, and the 76ers have gone 1–6 in those contests. He will remain out tonight against the struggling Kings, who fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday. Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues | While the Blues have fallen off in recent weeks, the Golden Knights are surging. They have won five of their last six games, and the one loss came against the Metro Division–leading Hurricanes. 8 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

| While the Blues have fallen off in recent weeks, the Golden Knights are surging. They have won five of their last six games, and the one loss came against the Metro Division–leading Hurricanes. Men’s College Basketball: No. 13 Arkansas vs. Kansas State | Both the No. 13 Razorbacks and the Wildcats enter their meeting at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City undefeated so far. The winner will advance to Tuesday’s championship game. 9 p.m. ET, ESPNews, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBBl: Ohio State vs. No. 21 Seton Hall

Seton Hall (3–0) entered the AP Top 25 poll Monday at No. 21, while Ohio State (3–1) dropped out of the rankings after its 71–65 loss to Xavier last Thursday.

The Pirates scored a marquee win against then No. 4 Michigan last Tuesday, rallying to beat the Wolverines 67–65. The victory marked the program’s first against a top-five opponent since 2000. Seton Hall, which has five graduate players on its roster, will look to best another Big Ten opponent as part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament.

6 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV

