Bucks Look to Get Back on Track vs. Bulls

Last night gave us the biggest comeback of the NBA playoffs so far, a stunning rally by the Grizzlies to take Game 3 from the T-Wolves and take control of what has been a highly entertaining series.

Today’s playoff slate features a pair of series that few expected to be competitive, but are suddenly tied and feel far more wide-open than anticipated. Plus, there’s a pair of fun games on the diamond to watch: One high-level SEC baseball clash and one MLB showdown between two SoCal rivals.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls

Most people, including SI’s NBA staff, thought the Bucks would roll past a Bulls team that came into the playoffs struggling. But with the series knotted at a game apiece and Khris Middleton now sidelined for the remainder of the first round, the tension has certainly risen for the defending champs.

So, as the series shifts back to Chicago, who has the edge? Well, as SI’s Rohan Nadkarni notes, the Bucks have still been excellent this season with just Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor, so it will be an uphill battle for the Bulls to win this series. But with DeMar DeRozan balling out and the confidence level rising in Chicago, this series could get really interesting tonight if the Bulls can find a way to win this one.

8:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks | A 45-point night from Jimmy Butler on Tuesday gave the Heat a 2–0 series lead heading to Atlanta for Game 3, but it was a far more competitive performance from the Hawks than they turned in for Game 1. That said, this game is essentially a must-win if Atlanta wants any chance of moving on. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• College baseball: Arkansas at Texas A&M | SEC baseball is always fun, especially when two teams with as proud traditions as Arkansas and Texas A&M have face off. The No. 4 Razorbacks currently sit atop the SEC West and feature multiple potential first-round picks in the upcoming MLB draft. 8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network, watch on fuboTV

• Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans | Like the Bucks-vs.-Bulls series, this one went from a sleeper to a potential thriller during Game 2, both because of the result and a key injury. The Pelicans exploded offensively in the second half to steal a win in Phoenix, and Devin Booker went down with a hamstring injury that may sideline him for the rest of the series. Should the Suns panic? Maybe not, but this series certainly got more interesting heading into Game 3. 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers have looked the part of the best team in baseball thus far, out to a 9–3 start with new slugger Freddie Freeman looking right at home in Chavez Ravine. It certainly helps to have a pitching staff as good as the Dodgers’. Julio Urías is taking the mound tonight looking to build off a 20-win campaign in 2021. On the other side are the Padres, which under Bob Melvin are off to a strong start after being one of baseball’s most disappointing teams in ’21.

9:40 p.m. ET, Bally Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet, watch on fuboTV

