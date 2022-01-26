Bucks, Cavs Face Off As Eastern Conference Race Heats Up

Happy Hump Day! Today in the sports world, we have some rare Wednesday golf to look forward to, in addition to the regularly scheduled programming. There’s plenty of high-level NBA and college hoops action to look forward to, including another chance to see Ayoka Lee after her record-breaking 61-point explosion over the weekend.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers

David Richard/USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Conference title race is on, and it’s highly competitive. Just two games separate first-place Miami from sixth-place Philadelphia, with the Bucks and Cavs right in the middle of that pack. Star young guard Darius Garland has been a huge reason for Cleveland’s recent success. He hit a huge three late against the Knicks to will the Cavs to victory. Can he continue to ball out against the defending champs tonight?

7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Ohio/Wisconsin, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Farmers Insurance Open | Today kicks off a rare Wednesday-through-Saturday tournament to avoid conflict with the NFL playoffs on Sunday. Jon Rahm is the betting favorite in this loaded field at Torrey Pines. 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Golf Channel, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: Providence at Xavier | The Big East is wide open, and these two clubs are right there as we near February. The surprising No. 17 Friars sit atop the league right now, but No. 21 Xavier has been tough to beat on its home floor this season. 6:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN, watch on fuboTV

• Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs | New year, new me? That might be the motto for Toronto center Alexander Kerfoot, who now has 11 points this month after not tallying one since Dec. 1. He has helped the Leafs stay right in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz | For the second time in three days, these two Western Conference rivals face off, this time in Utah after the Suns rallied in the fourth to win at home on Monday. Phoenix has now won seven straight to assert itself as the clear favorite in the West. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Australian Open: women’s singles semifinals | No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty has been utterly dominant so far, losing only 17 games through five matches. Her quest to become the first Australian woman to win the singles draw Down Under since 1978 continues tonight against hard-hitting American Madison Keys in the semifinals. That match will be followed by 2020 French Open singles champion Iga Swiatek taking on two-time NCAA singles champion Danielle Collins. 3:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s CBB: Kansas State at Texas

Want to see K-State star Ayoka Lee try to follow up her record-setting 61-point outburst? Here’s your chance. Lee and the No. 25 Wildcats are on the road in Austin tonight to take on a Texas team newly into the top 10 after a big week that saw the Longhorns blow out Iowa State in Ames. The Big 12 is perhaps the most competitive top-to-bottom conference in women’s college hoops, and games like this one have huge implications for who claims the league title come March.

8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network, watch on fuboTV

