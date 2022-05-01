Bucks-Celtics Sets Up to be a Classic Series

Plus, the Warriors look to start well against the Grizzlies.

After a day off, the NBA playoffs return today in a big way. The Celtics have looked like the strongest team so far, but they’ll have to go through the defending-champion Bucks. And, the Warriors are looking closer to their title-winning level from a few years ago as they take on the young but talented Grizzlies.

Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

After keeping Kevin Durant at bay in a four-game sweep in the first round, the Celtics will have their hands full with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the humming Bucks offense. Milwaukee dispatched Chicago in five games and are looking strong in their title defense.

1 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur | Another weekend, another match with huge implications for the fourth and final Champions League place in the English Premier League table. Tottenham currently sits a couple of points behind rival Arsenal. 9 a.m. ET, Peacock

• Arsenal at West Ham | After keeping an eye on the Tottenham-Leicester match mentioned above, the Gunners will have some work to do at West Ham. 11:30 a.m. ET, USA Network, watch on fuboTV

• Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies | The Warriors are healthy and looking strong. Their three-headed guard monster of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole has been impressive, as has Draymond Green. Do the young Grizzlies have enough to match them coming off a hard-fought series against the Timberwolves? 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

Coming into this weekend’s series, the Brewers held a 201–200 lead all-time over the Cubs in head-to-head games. In recent years this has become an intense rivalry as they’ve combined to win five of the last six NL Central division titles.

2:10 p.m. ET, Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, watch on fuboTV

