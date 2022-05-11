Thrilling Bucks-Celtics Series Reaches Game 5

What could have been an epic night in sports yesterday (six Game 5s across the NBA and NHL playoffs, all in tied series) wound up being somewhat tame, thanks in no small part to blowouts by both top seeds in the NBA playoffs.

Tonight, the Warriors get the chance to become the first team to clinch a spot in the conference finals, while the Bucks and Celtics continue to jockey for control in their series. Plus, there’s tons of star power on the floor in the WNBA, a big game in the Premier League title race and much more.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Two seasons ago, Al Horford seemed poised to fade out of the NBA on an albatross of a contract.

Now, he’s leading the Celtics to playoff victories, as he did Monday night in Game 4. The 35-year-old dropped 30 points to key Boston to a win that evened this series and gives the Celtics home court advantage heading into Game 5 in Beantown. Horford’s work on the defensive end was also critical, helping slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo after last year’s Finals MVP looked ready to take over the game early in the second half.

Can the veteran forward help lead this Celtics team to another huge victory tonight? Or will the defending champs take Game 5 and set up a potential clincher at home Friday night?

7 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Manchester City at Wolverhampton | Liverpool kept pace in the Premier League title race yesterday with three points against Aston Villa. But they still need a slipup from Man City along the way. This could be the spot for it, against a Wolves side that is in the top half of the table and just took points off Chelsea this past weekend. 3:15 p.m. ET, USA/Universo, watch on fuboTV

• Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers | The Panthers were staring down a potential 3–1 series deficit late in the third period Monday night, but Sam Reinhart picked a good time for his first playoff goal to tie things up before Florida eventually won it in overtime. The Panthers are still very much on the ropes in this first-round series, but at least now regain home ice advantage heading into Game 5. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies | He scored just two points in the game, but the closing moments of Game 4 of this series were a great reminder of what makes Draymond Green so great in the playoffs. His defense late helped seal a win that was never easy for Golden State, and now the Dubs get three cracks at knocking out a Grizzlies team that will be without Ja Morant. 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury | Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird vs. Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles and Skylar Diggins-Smith? That’s a whole lot of star power on one floor. It was the Mercury that knocked the Storm out of last year’s playoffs, which only adds to the drama for this Commissioner’s Cup game. 10 p.m. ET, Prime Video

HIDDEN GEM:

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers became the first player this season to throw a complete game no-hitter, blanking the Rays and needing just 108 pitches to do it. As SI’s Matt Martell writes, it’s the latest reason to believe in this Angels club, which seems like it has finally put it all together to give Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani a shot at the postseason. Ohtani takes the ball tonight for the Angels to wrap up this series, his first time on the mound since a dazzling seven-inning, 11-strikeout performance against the Red Sox last week.

7:07 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.