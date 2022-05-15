Can the Mavs Upset the Suns in Phoenix?

Today is a Sunday filled with winner-take-all games. The Mavs and Suns are squaring off in Phoenix. The Bucks are looking to keep their title defense alive against the Celtics in Boston. The NHL has two more Game 7s on the schedule today. What else could you ask for?

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

The home team has won each game in this series. But the Mavericks seem to have a bit of momentum after responding to a 30-point loss in Phoenix with a 27-point win at home. Last season, in a Game 7 playoff loss to the Clippers, Luka Dončić put up a monster game with 45 points. And his playoff performances have continued to be elite. Coming into tonight’s game, the 23-year-old is second all-time in playoff points per game at 32.6 for his career, behind just Michael Jordan.

But Devin Booker, Chris Paul & Co. have been the best team in the league all season and will have a plan to contain Dončić and the Mavs’ perimeter shooters. But their own struggles on offense must be noted. Paul, especially, has been quiet since Game 2. He hasn’t eclipsed 13 points in the four games since.

8 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Manchester City at West Ham United | Manchester City can’t officially win the Premier League by beating West Ham today. If City happens to slip up and lose, though, it opens the door for second-place Liverpool. 9 a.m. ET, USA/NBC Universo, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s FA Cup final: Chelsea vs. Manchester City | Chelsea and star Sam Kerr are looking to defend the FA Cup title. This time, the club is up against Manchester City. 9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+

• Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics | With Boston’s road win in Milwaukee on Friday, this series will come down to one game. And that’s fitting for what has been the best playoff series so far. 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers | New York has scored back-to-back 5–3 wins to even this series at three games apiece. Can the Rangers make it three in a row to complete the comeback? 7 p.m. ET, TBS

• Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames | Dallas had to bounce back on home ice in Game 6, trailing 3–2 in the series. They got a 4–2 win to force this Game 7 in Calgary. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur

Up early? There’s Premier League action for you. Tottenham can pull ahead of rival Arsenal in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League with a win. Burnley is in a battle not to get relegated to England’s second division next season.

7 a.m. ET, USA/NBC Universo, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.