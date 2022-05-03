Skip to main content

Warriors Go for 2–0 Series Lead vs. Grizzlies

Plus, the Dodgers and Giants face off in a key early divisional clash.

Even if Luka Dončić scoring 45 points wasn’t enough for the Mavericks to win Game 1 vs. the Suns, it was fun to watch nonetheless. And if you love star power, tonight’s the night to turn on the TV. In the NBA, we get Steph Curry vs. Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Jayson Tatum. On the ice, two high-powered matchups highlight tonight’s playoff slate.

Here’s what I’m watching today. 

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

The first game of this series was a thriller. The Warriors rallied to take a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter after Draymond Green was ejected, then saw the Grizzlies roar back to take the lead with under a minute to play before Klay Thompson hit a game-deciding shot with 36.6 seconds to go. For Golden State to take a 1–0 series lead on the road despite not having Green in crunch time is huge, and it raises the stakes for Memphis in Game 2 to avoid going down two games before taking a long flight to the Bay Area.

9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

 Champions League: Liverpool at Villarreal | It took more than a half for Liverpool to finally break through, but the Reds finally did in the first leg and now hit the road with a two-goal cushion in this semifinal tie. Can Jürgen Klopp move his club one step closer to being crowned champions of Europe, or does Unai Emery have one last trick up his sleeve to extend Villarreal’s incredible run? 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/Univision, watch on fuboTV

• Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics | In its Game 1 win, the Bucks did something few have done to the Celtics lately: dominate the paint. And with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor, the Bucks may just do that all series. The big matchup to watch moving forward, SI’s Michael Pina writes, is how the Celtics try to guard Jrue Holiday. Slowing down Holiday may be the key to the Celtics evening this series tonight in Boston. 7 p.m. ET, TNT

• Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers | This series could be a classic. The Rangers have overachieved this season in front of the outstanding play of Igor Shesterkin but now have to face off with the star power of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Who’ll take the early edge in this first-round clash? 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche | The Avs’ explosive attack is a problem for the Predators, particularly with starting goalie Jusse Saros sidelined. There’s no reason on paper that Colorado shouldn’t cruise through this series … but it’s the playoffs, and weird things can happen! 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers’ pitching staff had a historic April, posting the lowest WHIP for a full month of April in MLB history. They’re facing a Giants lineup that has scored more runs than all but two teams in baseball so far this season. It’s hard to ask for a better matchup than that, particularly in an intra-state, intra-division rivalry game. Julio Urías faces off with Carlos Rodón in tonight’s battle of lefties.

10:10 p.m. ET, TBS/Sportsnet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

