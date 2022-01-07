Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant Face Off in Bucks vs. Nets Playoff Rematch

Happy weekend! Before what should be a great few days of football that features the FCS championship, Week 18 of the NFL season and the CFP national championship, settle in tonight for a hoops-heavy slate. With three NBA games and a great women’s college hoops game on tap, it’s a great night for basketball fans everywhere. Plus, we’ve got Day 2 of the first PGA event of the year and much more.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets

Wendell Cruz/USA Today Sports

This Friday night clash between two of the three best teams in the Eastern Conference should be all kinds of fun. The Bucks are coming off two straight losses to the Pistons and Raptors, which isn’t the ideal start to the new year for the defending champs. Meanwhile, The Nets just brought Kyrie Irving back into the fold, but won’t have his services tonight with the team back in Brooklyn.

Even without Kyrie, this playoff rematch (and potential playoff preview at the same) should be a great watch.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions Second Round | Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay are in the mix after Day 1 of the first PGA Tour event of the new year, and that duo will be paired today when they tee off at 5:35 p.m. ET. 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel, watch on fuboTV

• Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls | The beauty of the NBA right now: You can tune in to see a star battle like Bradley Beal vs. DeMar DeRozan and, at the same time, watch a few players on hardship contracts trying to live out (or extend) their NBA dreams. SI’s Rohan Nadkarni and Michael Pina spoke to some of those players, including a pair of Wizards in Greg Monroe and Jaime Echenique. 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Washington/Chicago, watch on fuboTV

• Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues | This matchup lost a bit of luster when Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko entered COVID-19 protocols earlier this week, taking him out of the lineup for tonight’s big clash with Alexander Ovechkin and the Metropolitan-leading Capitals. 8 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

• Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers | There are far worse ways to spend a Friday night than watching LeBron and Trae Young play basketball. The Lakers have been experimenting with LeBron at center, which SI’s Rohan Nadkarni wrote might be a key to fixing some of the Lakers’ early-season woes. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s college basketball: Oregon at Stanford

The No. 2 Cardinal have a big test in front of them tonight against a talented Oregon club. The defending national champs somehow feel like they’ve flown under the radar this season, but with stars including Haley Jones and Cameron Brink, they have a real chance to repeat. Meanwhile, Oregon is far more talented than its 7–4 record would suggest, as Nyara Sabally getting healthy gives the Ducks one of the most talented frontcourts in the country when paired with Sedona Prince.

This game will be played with no fans in attendance in accordance with new Stanford protocols.

10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network, watch on fuboTV

