Suns, Bucks Meet in Phoenix in Post-Deadline Clash

James Harden going to Philly and Ben Simmons moving to Brooklyn prove both teams’ ambitions to make the NBA Finals this year. But the Bucks and Suns have been there and done that. They take the floor in a Finals rematch tonight.

And, in Beijing, Chloe Kim did it again! The 21-year-old snowboarding star earned her second gold medal in the halfpipe in as many tries last night in Beijing with an unbelievable run to clinch it. Now the U.S. looks to sweep the halfpipe titles when Shaun White goes for gold tonight on the men’s side.

MUST WATCH

Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns

Winners of eight of their last 10, the Bucks are finding their flow as we approach the trade deadline and just added reinforcements with the acquisition of Serge Ibaka from the Clippers earlier today. Can Ibaka push Milwaukee over the top in a crowded Eastern Conference?

Meanwhile, the Suns have been quiet so far at the deadline, but the success they’ve had of late even with multiple key rotation players sidelined with injuries indicates they may not need to make a move to get back to the Finals.

10 p.m. ET, TNT

LINEUP

• Leicester at Liverpool | Liverpool had an undefeated January but is still struggling to gain ground on Manchester City at the top of the EPL table. Coincidentally, Liverpool’s last loss came at King Power Stadium against Leicester just after Christmas. But due to postponements and the international break, Leicester has played just two Premier League matches since. 2:45 p.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

• Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans | The Pelicans are gearing up to try to make a playoff push, acquiring CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. from Portland earlier this week. McCollum is expected to make his debut tonight. Can the longtime Blazer give the Pelicans the scoring pop in the backcourt they desperately need? 7:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports New Orleans/Sun, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college basketball: Georgia at LSU | Kim Mulkey has reinvigorated the LSU program in her first year in Baton Rouge, leading the Tigers to a top-15 national ranking heading into tonight’s showdown with No. 17 Georgia. If the No. 14 Tigers want any hope of catching No. 1 South Carolina at the top of the SEC, they have to win tonight. 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network, watch on fuboTV



• 2022 Olympics: Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing, Alpine Skiing | Shaun White’s storied Olympic career will come to an end after these games. Can he go out a champion on the halfpipe with a gold medal? His path to qualify for the final involved an all-or-nothing last run after falling on his first run. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Purdue at Michigan

SI’s Pat Forde was in West Lafayette for No. 3 Purdue’s demolition of No. 13 Illinois on Monday, a night that should have reminded everyone just how good Jaden Ivey can be when the Boilermakers “give the ball to Ivey and get everyone out of the way.” Ivey’s perhaps the most explosive player in the sport, a dynamic weapon unlike anything we’ve seen at Purdue in nearly 30 years. And with Monday’s win, the Boilers again are well-positioned to win the Big Ten title. But to finish off that crown, they’ll need some key road wins, like tonight against Hunter Dickinson and the Wolverines, who could desperately use a résumé-topping win for their hopes of sneaking onto the right side of the bubble.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

