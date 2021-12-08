Bulls Vs. Cavs Headlines Loaded NBA Slate

Plus, Iowa vs. Iowa State pits two of the nation’s best in women’s college hoops.

Last night, Tom Brady became the third athlete ever to win SI Sportsperson of the Year multiple times … and made everyone laugh in the process of accepting his award. But while Brady gets back to prepping for a big Week 14 game against the Bills this Sunday, there’s plenty of high-stakes action across the sports world. Today, we have Champions League, men’s and women’s college hoops and some fun NBA matchups to look forward to.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers

Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports

With DeMar DeRozan and others in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Bulls are shorthanded for this one. But 25 games into the season, Chicago is just a half game behind the Nets for the best record in the Eastern Conference, a major accomplishment for a Bulls front office that made some calculated gambles (including signing DeRozan) that have paid off.

Meanwhile, the Cavs continue to look feisty with a young roster. Cleveland’s young core has been so good that SI’s Chris Mannix explored whether LeBron James would have a better chance of winning a title in Cleveland right now than he does in Los Angeles in his latest mailbag.

7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Chicago, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Champions League: FC Barcelona at Bayern Munich | Barcelona either needs a result in this match against a Bayern squad that has looked nearly unbeatable so far in UCL play, or some help from Dynamo Kiev taking points from Porto. If they don’t get either, Barça will fail to escape the group stage for the first time in more than two decades. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/Univision, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: Indiana at Wisconsin | Johnny Davis and the Badgers have played great basketball of late, building off a win at the Maui Invitational to start 7–1. They open Big Ten play tonight in Madison against Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers | Eleven wins in the Rangers’ last 12 games has New York nipping at the heels of the Capitals at the top of the Metropolitan division. Can that impressive streak continue against an Avalanche team that has scored 16 goals in its last three games? 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

• Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat | The Bucks have looked more and more like a championship-caliber team after a slow start to the season, and that’s bad news for the rest of the NBA. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: Wyoming at Arizona | There are 12 undefeated men’s teams remaining in college basketball, and this matchup pits two of them. Arizona has been outstanding in year one under new coach Tommy Lloyd, while Wyoming is 8–0 and ranked in the top 20 of the first NCAA NET rankings. 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s CBB: Iowa at Iowa State

Two top-15 teams featuring two of the best players in the sport in an in-state rivalry game? Sign me up for that 365 days a year. That’s what this game features: Iowa and Caitlin Clark against Iowa State and Ashley Joens. Both teams have conference-title aspirations in their respective leagues. Clark and Joens each average more than 20 points per game for their respective teams … and both stars are in-state products, which makes a rivalry game like this all the more meaningful.

Expect a lot of points in this one and a great crowd in Ames.

7 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

