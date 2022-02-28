Skip to main content

Bulls, Heat Meet in Battle of Eastern Conference Contenders

Plus, Baylor takes on Texas in a huge Big 12 men’s hoops clash.

After a historic weekend in men’s college basketball that saw the nation’s top-six teams all lose, we pivot our attention on the last day of February to the NBA. The top two teams in the Eastern Conference battle in a game that could help decide who gets home court advantage through the conference finals.

Plus, the Bucks also make their push for seeding when they take on LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat

No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the Eastern Conference facing off in South Beach is a great way to start off the week. The Heat have won eight of their last nine games to take control of the conference’s top spot behind a balanced attack that has seen five different players top 20 points in at least one of the team’s last three games. On the other side, the Bulls have weathered the storm despite getting hit with the injury bug in January and are just a game out of the top spot in the East.

7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Sun, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Women’s college basketball: Baylor at Iowa State | Possible No. 1 overall pick NaLyssa Smith against fellow potential first-rounder Ashley Joens in a game to decide the Big 12 title? Yeah, this one is going to be awesome. Smith is dominant around the basket for the No. 5 Bears, while Joens is one of the nation’s most prolific scorers for the No. 8 Cyclones. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals | Mitch Marner has raised his game for Toronto this season and especially lately, blossoming into quite the right-hand man for Auston Matthews. Can the Leafs continue their push for the Atlantic division tonight against Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals? 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks | Most of the headlines go to LaMelo Ball, but Miles Bridges’s ascent has been a key to the Hornets’ rise into a playoff contender … and has theoretically made himself a lot of money in the process after turning down an extension in the offseason. Bridges and Ball take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks tonight in Milwaukee. 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Baylor at Texas

These two Big 12 heavyweights wrap up the month of February in Austin as both teams fight for seeding in the NCAA tournament. Baylor made its case for a No. 1 seed Saturday when it knocked off No. 6 Kansas in Waco, rallying from an early 13-point deficit behind the play of star freshman Jeremy Sochan. The No. 3 Bears have a real chance to repeat as national champions, which would be the first time in 15 years that men’s college hoops saw a team win back-to-back titles.

Meanwhile, No. 21 Texas has underperformed some compared to its lofty preseason expectations, but it was ranked in the NCAA selection committee’s top 16 earlier this month and appears to be on the right track under coach Chris Beard.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

