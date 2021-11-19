DeRozan, Jokić Face Off on Busy NBA Friday

Well, the Patriots looked like world-beaters again, dominating the Falcons behind a great defensive performance and producing some good 28–3 jokes in the process. That snoozer of a game got what should be a busy sports weekend started, with everything from high-profile college football and hoops to Week 11 of the NFL season and the NCAA field hockey national title on the docket.

We get Friday started with daytime college hoops and a couple of big-time NBA games worth watching.

MUST WATCH

Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets

After three years out of the spotlight in San Antonio, DeMar DeRozan is reintroducing himself to the basketball world with a bang for the 10–5 Bulls. As SI’s Chris Herring wrote, DeRozan’s improvements as a scorer and distributor since he departed Toronto in the Kawhi Leonard trade are finally being recognized this year with his new team. He’s become one of the NBA’s best fourth-quarter scorers. DeRozan and Zach LaVine are averaging more than 52 points per game between them, creating a dynamic duo that has allowed the Bulls to climb the ladder in the Eastern Conference. Tonight’s tilt with Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets continues a stretch of challenging games out West for Chicago and should be highly entertaining.

9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Chicago/Altitude, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

HIDDEN GEM

CFB: Memphis at Houston

Houston is one bad half of football away from being undefeated with two weeks to go in the college football season. The Cougars were outscored 31–0 in the second half of their season opener against Texas Tech to spoil a 21–7 halftime lead but haven’t lost since. They’ve averaged more than 40 points per game in their last nine games. Two more wins would ensure that the Cougars enter the AAC championship game at 11–1 in what would be a marquee matchup with Cincinnati. Fans of the Bearcats (and those that want to see a Group of 5 team make the playoff) are likely rooting for Houston in this spot to give Cincinnati a tougher opponent to impress the CFP committee in their final audition for a spot in the playoff in a few weeks’ time.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

