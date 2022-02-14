Caitlin Clark, Iowa Take On High-Scoring Maryland

Well, that was a fun ride.

It feels fitting that we ended an incredible NFL playoffs with one more one-possession game. In the end, the Rams got their Super Bowl rings, and it feels like a matter of time before Joe Burrow wins one.

So what are we to do for the next 200 days or so without football? Well, we can start with some of the biggest stars in college basketball as we barrel toward March Madness.

Here’s everything I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Women’s college basketball: Maryland at Iowa

Ready for another edition of the Caitlin Clark show? Clark, the sophomore star for No. 22 Iowa, has been even more dominant than usual of late, pouring in 43-point and 46-point outbursts in her last four games. Remarkably, Iowa has lost both games in that stretch when Clark has topped 40 points.

The Hawkeyes will need a huge performance tonight from Clark against a fellow Big Ten contender in No. 13 Maryland. The Terps have been banged up, with all–Big Ten guard Ashley Owusu sidelined lately with an ankle injury. Even without Owusu, Maryland has one of the most explosive offenses in the sport, so expect plenty of scoring in this one.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• 2022 Olympics: Freestyle Skiing, snowboarding, bobsled | Can the U.S. make a dent in their medal count deficit? Currently, the Americans are third in both total medals and golds. Tonight, Americans will go for gold in aerial skiing, the big air final in snowboarding and much more. 8 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: Oklahoma State at Kansas | Every game is like a championship game for Oklahoma State because the Cowboys are ineligible for the postseason. They’ve already picked off No. 7 Baylor this season. … Now can they topple a No. 6 Kansas team fighting to stay at the top of the Big 12? 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers | Klay Thompson might be rounding into form at the perfect time. Thompson set a season-high with 33 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, in a tight victory over the Lakers on Saturday. If Klay starts looking like the Klay of old, watch out. 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Sacramento Kings at Brooklyn Nets

Two of the teams that made the biggest splashes of the trade deadline last week face off tonight in Brooklyn. The Kings’ addition of Domantas Sabonis in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton raised some eyebrows, but Sacramento has won consecutive games since adding the veteran big man and could be primed to make a push for a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

On the other side, the Nets haven’t been able to incorporate Ben Simmons yet as he ramps up to join the team, but the clock is ticking. Brooklyn has lost 11 straight games and fallen to eighth in the East after being in the mix at the top just a few weeks ago.

7:30 p.m. ET, YES/NBC Sports California, watch on fuboTV

