Iowa, Northwestern Face Off in Battle of Women’s College Basketball’s Top Point Guards

Conference tournament basketball is the best.

In less than 48 hours, we’ll have tickets punched to the NCAA tournament on both the men’s and women’s sides. If you’re a college hoops fan, the next week or so is pure nirvana.

Tonight, we also have some great college baseball and gymnastics to look forward to, as well as a pair of big games in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Women’s college basketball: Northwestern vs. Iowa

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen/USA TODAY NETWORK

This matchup pits the best offensive guard vs. the best defensive guard in women’s college basketball. Everyone knows No. 12 Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who’s putting together a record-setting year and earned the Hawkeyes a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. But one of women’s hoops’ unsung stars is Northwestern’s Veronica Burton, a triple-double threat who ranks second in the nation in steals per game. The Wildcats outdueled Iowa when the teams met in Iowa City behind 25 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 8 steals from Burton, while Clark had 28 points and 11 rebounds in an overtime win in Evanston in the teams’ second meeting this season.

6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Women’s CBB: Indiana vs. Maryland | Two top-15 teams in the country playing in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal tells you all you need to know about how good the league is this year. Both these squads have the potential to get to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament… and maybe even further. 1:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

• Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers | Another chance to check out James Harden in his new Sixers uniform, this time taking on a feisty Cavaliers bunch that is still clearly in the mix to host a first-round playoff series. 7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV

• Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls | Both a division title and seeding in the Eastern Conference are on the line in this one. The Bucks keep pushing up the standings after stunning the Heat with a late comeback earlier this week, while DeMar DeRozan’s historic season in Chicago continues to amaze. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• College baseball: Tennessee at Texas | Need your baseball fix? This game is a great one if you’re looking to dip your toe into college baseball in the midst of the MLB lockout. Texas is the No. 1 team in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, while Tennessee is undefeated and ranked in the top 20 nationally. Expect an awesome crowd and great baseball tonight in Austin. 8 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s gymnastics: Michigan at Oklahoma

Today’s newsletter may feel like a tour of different college sports, but trust me when I tell you to check this out. The Wolverines are the No. 1 team in the country, traveling to Norman to take on the No. 2 Sooners in what could be the meet of the year in college gymnastics. Be sure to watch Michigan’s Gabby Wilson do her floor routine and Oklahoma’s dominance on the vault.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.