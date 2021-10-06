October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Dodgers, Scherzer Take on Red-Hot Cardinals in Wild-Card Game

Plus, WNBA’s top two seeds face elimination on the road.
Author:

Fenway Park was ROCKING last night, especially once the Red Sox jumped on Gerrit Cole early. The result? The Sox are headed to the ALDS. We can only hope for another amazing atmosphere tonight in LA, where the Dodgers take on the Cardinals in the NL wild-card game. Also on tonight’s docket are a pair of elimination games in the WNBA playoffs and soccer both domestically and abroad.

Get the best of Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein, Emma Baccellieri and our entire MLB coverage team by signing up for the free Five-Tool Newsletter.

five-tool-newsletter

MUST WATCH

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

The 106-win Dodgers, SI Sportsbook’s favorite to win the World Series, are stuck in a one-game playoff just to get into the NLDS. What’s more, they’ll have to play that game against the Cardinals, who were baseball’s hottest team in September, and send ace Adam Wainwright to the mound.

While this system may not feel fair for the Dodgers, it is great for the fans … at least for tonight. This game should be outstanding. Newly acquired starter Max Scherzer was added to help the Dodgers win games like this, and he certainly has experience from his time with the Nationals. This one has the makings of a pitchers’ duel of epic proportions.

8:10 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

  • Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky | The Sun’s backs are against the wall after the Sky claimed Game 3 in dramatic fashion Sunday. WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones won’t make it easy for the Sky to close this series out, but Chicago has done a good job slowing her down so far this series. Do they have one more win in them? 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
  • UEFA Nations League: Spain at Italy | The Italians already claimed one piece of silverware this summer when they won Euro 2020. They are now on the cusp of another, hosting Spain in the Nations League semifinal before restarting the World Cup Qualifying campaign later in this international break. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV
  • Houston Dash at Portland Thorns | It has been an emotional and painful week in the NWSL following accusations of sexual coercion against now former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley. Games restart tonight with a slate that includes the league-leading Thorns. That said, expect the scenes to be about far more than just a soccer match. 10 p.m. ET, Paramount+
  • Women’s College Volleyball: Purdue at Illinois | The No. 6 Boilermakers have legitimate Big Ten title aspirations, but a trip to take on 11-4 Illinois won’t be easy. 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

The Sky’s surprising pair of upsets have somewhat overshadowed this series out west, as the Mercury have dominated the last two games to push the Aces to the brink of elimination entering tonight’s matchup in Phoenix. The Mercury won Game 2 with its offense, shooting a blistering 61% from the field to pour in 117 points, including 68 in the first half. But it was the defensive end that lifted Phoenix in Game 3, limiting the Aces to a season-low 60 points and winning the rebounding battle 58–29.

The Aces need big performances from star forward A’ja Wilson and the backcourt tandem of Riquna Williams and Kelsey Plum. Williams and Plum combined for 51 points in Game 1 but were held to just 13 in Game 3. They’ll need better play from that duo if they want to keep up with the high-scoring Mercury.

10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

SI Guide

Dodgers, Scherzer Take on Red-Hot Cardinals in Wild-Card Game

46 seconds ago
USATSI_16733279
Tennis

How to Watch the BNP Paribas Open, First Round

1 hour ago
Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

1 hour ago
Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Howard vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/8/2021

2 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
NCAA Football

Cincinnati vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/8/2021

2 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Alex Cook (5) and linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) tackle Arkansas State Red Wolves running back Johnnie Lang Jr. (2) during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/7/2021

2 hours ago
Oct 2, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Cameron Carroll (20) scores a touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates in the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Tulane vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/7/2021

2 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

3 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Layne Hatcher (3) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/7/2021

4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy