Dodgers, Scherzer Take on Red-Hot Cardinals in Wild-Card Game

Fenway Park was ROCKING last night, especially once the Red Sox jumped on Gerrit Cole early. The result? The Sox are headed to the ALDS. We can only hope for another amazing atmosphere tonight in LA, where the Dodgers take on the Cardinals in the NL wild-card game. Also on tonight’s docket are a pair of elimination games in the WNBA playoffs and soccer both domestically and abroad.

MUST WATCH

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

The 106-win Dodgers, SI Sportsbook’s favorite to win the World Series, are stuck in a one-game playoff just to get into the NLDS. What’s more, they’ll have to play that game against the Cardinals, who were baseball’s hottest team in September, and send ace Adam Wainwright to the mound.

While this system may not feel fair for the Dodgers, it is great for the fans … at least for tonight. This game should be outstanding. Newly acquired starter Max Scherzer was added to help the Dodgers win games like this, and he certainly has experience from his time with the Nationals. This one has the makings of a pitchers’ duel of epic proportions.

8:10 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky | The Sun’s backs are against the wall after the Sky claimed Game 3 in dramatic fashion Sunday. WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones won’t make it easy for the Sky to close this series out, but Chicago has done a good job slowing her down so far this series. Do they have one more win in them? 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| The Sun’s backs are against the wall after the Sky claimed Game 3 in dramatic fashion Sunday. WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones won’t make it easy for the Sky to close this series out, but Chicago has done a good job slowing her down so far this series. Do they have one more win in them? UEFA Nations League: Spain at Italy | The Italians already claimed one piece of silverware this summer when they won Euro 2020. They are now on the cusp of another, hosting Spain in the Nations League semifinal before restarting the World Cup Qualifying campaign later in this international break. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

| The Italians already claimed one piece of silverware this summer when they won Euro 2020. They are now on the cusp of another, hosting Spain in the Nations League semifinal before restarting the World Cup Qualifying campaign later in this international break. Houston Dash at Portland Thorns | It has been an emotional and painful week in the NWSL following accusations of sexual coercion against now former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley. Games restart tonight with a slate that includes the league-leading Thorns. That said, expect the scenes to be about far more than just a soccer match. 10 p.m. ET, Paramount+

| It has been an emotional and painful week in the NWSL following accusations of sexual coercion against now former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley. Games restart tonight with a slate that includes the league-leading Thorns. That said, expect the scenes to be about far more than just a soccer match. Women’s College Volleyball: Purdue at Illinois | The No. 6 Boilermakers have legitimate Big Ten title aspirations, but a trip to take on 11-4 Illinois won’t be easy. 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury

The Sky’s surprising pair of upsets have somewhat overshadowed this series out west, as the Mercury have dominated the last two games to push the Aces to the brink of elimination entering tonight’s matchup in Phoenix. The Mercury won Game 2 with its offense, shooting a blistering 61% from the field to pour in 117 points, including 68 in the first half. But it was the defensive end that lifted Phoenix in Game 3, limiting the Aces to a season-low 60 points and winning the rebounding battle 58–29.

The Aces need big performances from star forward A’ja Wilson and the backcourt tandem of Riquna Williams and Kelsey Plum. Williams and Plum combined for 51 points in Game 1 but were held to just 13 in Game 3. They’ll need better play from that duo if they want to keep up with the high-scoring Mercury.

10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

