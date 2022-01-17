Rams, Cardinals Wrap Up Wild-Card Weekend

Wild-card weekend isn’t over yet! We’ve got a Monday night playoff game, and a dandy at that between two of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Plus, a full day of sports that includes afternoon college hoops and NBA showdowns worth watching and a chance to see some of the best young basketball players in the world before they even get to college.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

The opening round of the NFL playoffs wraps up tonight with this clash between divisional rivals. These two teams split their two regular season meetings, with the Cardinals winning in Los Angeles during their torrid 7–0 start to the season before the Rams knocked off the Cardinals in Glendale in a game that swung the division in their favor. Can the Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay partnership lead the Rams to a Super Bowl in Year 1? Or can Kyler Murray lift this Arizona franchise to a deep playoff run? This one should be awesome.

8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• High school basketball: Montverde Academy vs. IMG Academy | These two prep powerhouses combine to have 10 of the top 28 men’s recruits in the class of 2022, per the SI99 rankings. Some headliners? Kentucky-bound PG Skyy Clark, Baylor-bound SG Keyonte George and Duke-bound wing Dariq Whitehead. 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

• Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies | The Grizzlies’ fantastic run of late has been one of the best stories of the NBA season, and they get another chance to prove themselves against elite competition when they take on the Bulls in Memphis this afternoon. 3:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Women’s college basketball: UConn at Oregon | UConn still doesn’t have Paige Bueckers back, but the Huskies need résumé-building wins like this one on the road against an Oregon team that is likely better than its record after dealing with key early-season injuries. 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV



• Pittsburgh Penguins at Vegas Golden Knights | Jack Eichel won’t make his Knights debut in this one, but the former Sabres captain is getting closer to making his debut in Vegas. Considering Vegas is good enough to win big without him, that’s a scary thought for the rest of the league. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Purdue at Illinois

Matinee college hoops? Sign me up. This one has huge Big Ten title implications. Illinois is off to a great start in conference play after some early-season struggles behind the play of Kofi Cockburn, who continues to earn more and more National Player of the Year buzz. His matchup today against Purdue’s monstrous frontcourt duo of Zach Edey and Trevion Williams should be a fantastic watch. Plus, Purdue star guard Jaden Ivey goes up against one of the top perimeter defenders in the sport in Illinois guard Trent Frazier.

12 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.