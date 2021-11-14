Cam Newton Begins His Second Chapter With Panthers

Will Cam Newton start for his former-turned-current team against the Cardinals? No. Will I still tune in to see what the Panthers have in store for the former MVP? Absolutely, yes.

Also today, the Portland Thorns and OL Reign host NWSL semifinal matchups, and the PGA Tour Champions wraps up its two-year super season with the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals

Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer

Second-year quarterback P.J. Walker will start today’s game for the Panthers (4–5) in place of the injured Sam Darnold, Carolina coach Matt Rhule said earlier this week. But Newton, signed Thursday in the wake of the Darnold injury, will nonetheless be one of the biggest story lines from this game—even if the signing is, as Conor Orr wrote, the equivalent of “placing a colorful Ninja Turtles Band-Aid over a gaping wound” for the Panthers, who have lost five of their past six games.

The 32-year-old quarterback played for the Panthers from 2011 to ’19 and is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns. He played for the Patriots last season but entered this season as a free agent.

On the opposite sideline, the Cardinals (8–1) have the best record in the NFL, but starting quarterback Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision with a sprained ankle. Murray missed last week’s game, but Arizona still won 31–17 against the 49ers.

4 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Washington Spirit at OL Reign | OL Reign moved from second-to-last place at the start of July to the second seed in the NWSL playoffs. The club looks to continue its comeback story against the Spirit in today’s first semifinal matchup. 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

| OL Reign moved from second-to-last place at the start of July to the second seed in the NWSL playoffs. The club looks to continue its comeback story against the Spirit in today’s first semifinal matchup. Chicago Red Stars at Portland Thorns | Mallory Pugh scored the only goal in the Red Stars’ 1–0 quarterfinal win against Gotham FC last week, but she is in the league’s COVID-19 protocol and will be inactive today against the Thorns. 5:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

| Mallory Pugh scored the only goal in the Red Stars’ 1–0 quarterfinal win against Gotham FC last week, but she is in the league’s COVID-19 protocol and will be inactive today against the Thorns. Charles Schwab Cup Championship | Bernhard Langer, Jim Furyk, Miguel Ángel Jiménez and Ernie Els remain in the hunt for the PGA Tour Champions title entering the final round of the final tournament. 4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel, watch on fuboTV

| Bernhard Langer, Jim Furyk, Miguel Ángel Jiménez and Ernie Els remain in the hunt for the PGA Tour Champions title entering the final round of the final tournament. Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals | These bitter rivals face off for the first time this season. While the Penguins won the division last year, the Capitals are in better shape so far behind Alex Ovechkin’s blistering scoring pace. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

Women's College Basketball: Texas at Stanford

These teams came one win away from meeting in the Final Four of last season’s NCAA tournament. No. 6 seed Texas upset No. 2 seed Maryland in the Sweet Sixteen but lost to No. 1 seed South Carolina in the Elite Eight. Stanford, also a No. 1 seed, bested the Gamecocks in the Final Four and then beat Arizona in dramatic fashion to win the program’s first national title since 1992.

Both teams bring championship aspirations into the new season as the No. 3 Cardinal (1–0) host the No. 25 Longhorns (1–0).

3 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

