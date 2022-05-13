The Bucks Look to Knock Out the Celtics

We already have one Game 7 on the books in the NBA playoffs, as the Mavericks forced a winner-take-all showdown Sunday in Phoenix with a dominant win last night. Will we get two more NBA Game 7s? We’ll find out tonight. The Bucks and Warriors would each like to avoid that fate, but it won’t be easy.

Get your weekend started with all that NBA playoff action, along with critical NHL matchups, too. Plus, there’s a chance to watch one of the best young pitchers in baseball on the mound.

MUST WATCH:

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

This series has already reached “instant classic” status … and there may still be two games to go! The thrilling ending to Game 5 was yet another chapter in what has made this battle so great, as Jrue Holiday made one incredible defensive play after another down the stretch to fuel an improbable comeback. Suddenly, the Celtics are on the ropes despite arguably having outplayed the Bucks so far in this series. Do Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and *checks notes* Al Horford have enough left in the tank to force a Game 7? It almost feels inevitable that a series this great will go the distance.

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins | The Rangers have already staved off elimination once, using a pair of third-period goals to win in Game 5 despite two more goals from Jake Guentzel. Will this series go seven? We’ll find out tonight in Pittsburgh, where the Penguins would love to advance before having to go back to Madison Square Garden for a Game 7. 7 p.m. ET, TNT

• San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals | In an odd scheduling quirk, Logan Webb makes his second straight start against the Cardinals, who got to him for eight hits and four runs in five innings of work last time out. That outing aside, the 25-year-old righthander is quickly blossoming into one of MLB’s top pitchers, a meteoric rise detailed by SI’s Stephanie Apstein in April. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports MW, watch on fuboTV

• Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors | The Grizz won Game 5 in a rout of epic proportions, another reason why the future is so bright in Memphis even if they’re unable to complete this series comeback. If Memphis can find a way to win tonight on the road and get a potential Game 7 in front of their home fans, it would be a remarkable turnaround without Ja Morant on the floor. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers

Playoff series can swing quickly, and this duel between the Caps and Panthers is the perfect example of how. Washington has had a pair of golden opportunities to seize full control of this series, leading late in Game 4 before losing in OT and taking a 3–0 lead in Game 5 before conceding five straight goals to lose 5–3. Will the Capitals come out shell-shocked after consecutive heartbreakers? Or is there more fight left in a Capitals team that has looked every bit the equal of the Presidents’ Trophy winners thus far?

7:30 p.m. ET, TBS

