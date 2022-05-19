Celtics, Heat Battle in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals

There wasn’t much drama in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, but the NHL playoffs picked up the slack last night with a pair of incredible games. First, the Hurricanes stormed back late for a 2–1 OT win over the Rangers, then the Flames and Oilers opened a rivalry series with an instant classic that featured a ridiculous 15 goals scored.

Between more NHL action, the start of the PGA Championship and Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, it’s a good day to be a sports fan. Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

After a slow start, the Heat turned up the, well, heat on the Celtics in Game 1, pushing the pace and taking control of the action en route to a comfortable victory in South Beach. With the Celtics shorthanded, stealing a game in Miami would be huge before the series heads back to Boston. But with Jimmy Butler playing the best basketball of his career right now, it won’t be easy.

8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• PGA Championship: First Round | The afternoon wave of tee times features major winners Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and more stars at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa. All Day, ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Crystal Palace at Everton | Everton’s fight to avoid relegation continues after a 3–2 loss to Brentford last weekend. Three points here would secure Everton’s place in the Premier League for next season, but with the way this year has gone it almost feels inevitable that the sweating will continue into the final matchday. 3 p.m. ET, USA/Universo, watch on fuboTV

• St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche | The Blues put up quite the fight in Game 1 before falling in overtime, a major missed opportunity in a series against the team playing better hockey than anyone right now. If nothing else, it should give St. Louis confidence that it can compete in this second-round matchup with the mighty Avs. 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers

The Lightning took Game 1 of this in-state series Tuesday night behind impressive work in goal from Andrei Vasilevskiy, winning the battle of the goaltenders with Sergei Bobrovsky in a showdown that may eventually decide who wins this series. Losing two straight at home would be disastrous for the Panthers against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs, but this Florida team has already made one comeback this postseason and won’t go down easily.

7 p.m. ET, TNT

