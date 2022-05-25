Celtics, Heat Face Off in Game 5

We’ve got less than a week to go in the month of May, which means we’re getting closer to crowning champions in the NBA and NHL. Every night matters in the chase for a championship, and last night’s postseason action extended the season for the Mavericks at least a couple more days. Tonight, the Celtics and Heat battle for control of their Eastern Conference finals, while in the NHL, the Avs look to close out the Blues. Plus, there’s action in MLB, the WNBA and MLS worth watching.

MUST WATCH:

Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

This series has been defined by its blowouts. Save for a late surge by the Celtics in Game 3, there has been little to no drama in the fourth quarter of any of the four games in this series. Will that change tonight in what should be a critical Game 5? None of the Heat’s five starters scored in double figures in a Game 4 marked by poor shooting, and Boston cruised to victory despite shooting worse than 40% from the field.

As SI’s Chris Mannix wrote, Miami’s injuries continuing to stack up makes it feel like Game 4 was a turning point. But in a series made up entirely of twists and turns, it wouldn’t be wise to assume that was the final wist.

8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• New York Mets at San Francisco Giants | Tuesday night’s Mets-Giants game was arguably the game of the year in MLB so far this season. Twenty-five total runs were scored, including 15 in the final three innings as the lead repeatedly changed hands before Brandon Crawford eventually won it for San Francisco with a walk-off single. What does today’s showdown have in store? 3:45 p.m. ET, SNY/NBC Sports Bay Area/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

• Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks | Diana Taurasi vs. Nneka Ogwumike? Sign me up. Both these teams have started the new season slowly but have the talent to turn things around and make a push toward the top of the standings. 10:30 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

• LAFC at LA Galaxy | One of the best rivalries in MLS is renewed tonight in U.S. Open Cup play, with LAFC looking to put history behind it and win in the Galaxy’s home stadium for the first time. LAFC sits atop the MLS standings and the Galaxy have struggled lately, so if there’s ever a time to end that streak, it’s now. 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM:

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche

Nazeem Kadri’s hat trick in Game 4 pushed the Avs to just one win away from advancing to the conference finals. The Blues have given Colorado a stiff test, but so far, the Stanley Cup favorites have passed the test. Of course, stranger things have happened than a team blowing a 3–1 lead, so closing this series out before it heads back to St. Louis for Game 6 feels important.

8 p.m. ET, TNT

