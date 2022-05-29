Skip to main content

Celtics-Heat Game 7 With an NBA Finals Berth at Stake

Plus, huge matches at Roland Garros.

Today’s newsletter will cover events happening both today and tomorrow, headlined by auto races in Europe and the U.S., the French Open and winner-take-all matchups in the NHL and NBA. We’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday.

Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler vs. the Boston Celtics

Miami seemed down and out after dropping Game 5 at home. But the Heat got the win in Boston with their backs against the wall to earn a Game 7 on their home floor.

May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

French Open | This second Sunday at the French Open is filled with blockbuster matches. Rafael Nadal will be in action against up-and-coming Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, while Novak Djokovic will take on former French Open semifinalist Diego Schwartzman. The wide-open bottom half of the women’s singles draw is also playing Sunday, headlined by the matchup of Leylah Fernandez and Amanda Anisimova. Coco Gauff will go up against Elise Mertens, and Sloane Stephens will aim to make another deep run in Paris if she’s able to take down Jil Teichmann. Monday will feature the matchups on the opposite halves of the singles draws. May 29, 5 a.m. ET, Tennis Channel, watch on fuboTV; May 30, 5 a.m. ET, Tennis Channel, watch on fuboTV; 11 a.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix | Ferrari is looking to bounce back from a disappointing performance in Barcelona two weeks ago. May 29, 8:55 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Indianapolis 500 | Helio Castroneves can defend his Indy 500 title. Doing so would make him the only driver to win the race five times. May 29, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes | The road team is still looking for its first win in this series. Can the Rangers take advantage of any momentum they might’ve gained from their Game 6 win? May 30, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

The Mercury are off to a slow start and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. The Dream came out of the gates hot, winning their first four games of the season before dropping their last two, both to the Mystics.

May 29, 12 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Boston Celtics
SI Guide

Celtics-Heat Game 7 With an NBA Finals Berth at Stake

By Josh Rosenblat55 seconds ago
imago1011809623h (2)
AFL Premiership Football

How to Watch AFL Football: Power vs. Bombers

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
imago0041204771h
AFL Premiership Football

How to Watch AFL Premiership Football: Magpies vs. Blues

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
USATSI_16174502 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament: UCLA vs. Oregon State

By Ben Macaluso3 hours ago
May 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Kelyn Rowe (22) and Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) attempt to play the ball during the second half at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
USATSI_18326345
College Baseball

How to Watch the Mountain West Tournament: Air Force vs. San Jose State

By Ben Macaluso5 hours ago
USATSI_18304994
College Baseball

How to Watch Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Rutgers vs. Indiana

By Evan Lazar5 hours ago
May 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh VanMeter (26) and designated hitter Ben Gamel (18) celebrate after scoring on a two-RBI double hit by shortstop Diego Castillo (not pictured) during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
May 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) waves as he crosses home after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy