Celtics-Heat Game 7 With an NBA Finals Berth at Stake

MUST WATCH:

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

Miami seemed down and out after dropping Game 5 at home. But the Heat got the win in Boston with their backs against the wall to earn a Game 7 on their home floor.

May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP:

• French Open | This second Sunday at the French Open is filled with blockbuster matches. Rafael Nadal will be in action against up-and-coming Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, while Novak Djokovic will take on former French Open semifinalist Diego Schwartzman. The wide-open bottom half of the women’s singles draw is also playing Sunday, headlined by the matchup of Leylah Fernandez and Amanda Anisimova. Coco Gauff will go up against Elise Mertens, and Sloane Stephens will aim to make another deep run in Paris if she’s able to take down Jil Teichmann. Monday will feature the matchups on the opposite halves of the singles draws. May 29, 5 a.m. ET, Tennis Channel, watch on fuboTV; May 30, 5 a.m. ET, Tennis Channel, watch on fuboTV; 11 a.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix | Ferrari is looking to bounce back from a disappointing performance in Barcelona two weeks ago. May 29, 8:55 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Indianapolis 500 | Helio Castroneves can defend his Indy 500 title. Doing so would make him the only driver to win the race five times. May 29, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes | The road team is still looking for its first win in this series. Can the Rangers take advantage of any momentum they might’ve gained from their Game 6 win? May 30, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

The Mercury are off to a slow start and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. The Dream came out of the gates hot, winning their first four games of the season before dropping their last two, both to the Mystics.

May 29, 12 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

