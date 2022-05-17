Celtics, Heat Meet in Eastern Conference Finals

Tonight, even fans of struggling NBA teams can get in on the fun! Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Heat and Celtics may be the headliner, but teams that “tanked” this season have been waiting months for tonight’s NBA draft lottery and the chance to pick No. 1. Whose franchise will have new hope after tonight?

Also on today’s docket is a pair of Game 1s in the NHL playoffs, as well as the high-flying Las Vegas Aces in action in the WNBA.

MUST WATCH:

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

To get to the Eastern Conference finals, each of these teams needed someone to step up in a big way. The Heat relied even more heavily on Jimmy Butler than usual, and Butler responded with dominant performances to lift Miami past the Sixers that moved the Heat just eight wins away from a title. Meanwhile, the Celtics wouldn’t be here without huge games in the postseason from role players such as Al Horford and Grant Williams, with Williams being the hero in Game 7 against the Bucks. So which of these two clubs has the edge in Game 1 tonight? We’ll find out in what should be a terrific chess match between the two best teams in the East.

8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals | The MLB season is just over a month old, but the Mets will play the team’s third doubleheader of the campaign today after rain disrupted the schedule yet again last night. It should be a great day of baseball in Queens, though, pitting two teams in the top 10 of SI’s latest MLB power rankings and two potential division winners. Doubleheader begins at 3:10 p.m. ET, SNY/Bally Sports MW/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

• Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers | It was far less easy than perhaps you’d expect from the Presidents’ Trophy winners, but the Panthers survived a stern test from the Capitals in the first round and now get a crack at a Lightning team that is no stranger to postseason success. This in-state rivalry series has everything on the line, and I can’t wait to see who comes out on top. 7 p.m. ET, TNT

• 2022 NBA draft lottery | NBA teams’ futures are in the hands of Ping-Pong balls. With prospects like Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Duke’s Paolo Banchero on the line, rebuilding franchises are hoping the balls literally bounce their way tonight. SI’s Jeremy Woo previewed what’s at stake for lottery teams ahead of the big night. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces | The start to the Becky Hammon era in Las Vegas has gone about as well as anyone could hope, with the Aces out to a 3–1 start behind a balanced scoring attack that features five players averaging 14 or more points per game. That should serve them well in this Commissioner’s Cup showdown with the Mercury tonight. 10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche were exactly as dominant as expected in their first-round sweep of the Predators, making clear that this team is the favorite to win it all. But Colorado should be tested more by St. Louis, which played dominant hockey in the final three games of their first-round series against Minnesota, outscoring the Wild 15–5 in Games 4–6. Stealing a game in Denver would be huge for the Blues’ hopes of pulling the upset and winning this series.

9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

