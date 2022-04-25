Will the Celtics Sweep the Nets?

Could we get our first series wins of the 2022 NBA playoffs tonight? With the Celtics and Sixers both just one win away from advancing, the odds seem high that at least one Eastern conference series will end tonight.

After a wild Saturday of action followed by a blowout-heavy Sunday, the playoffs return Monday night in style with three big games. Plus, there is pair of fun early-season MLB games featuring two of the best pitchers in baseball and four teams off to excellent starts.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets

Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

The blame for what has been a disastrous series for the Nets has been widespread, from Ben Simmons not returning for Game 4 to Kevin Durant’s struggles to Steve Nash’s weaknesses on the sideline. SI’s Chris Mannix wrote that Nash “is being exposed” in this series, which has seen the Celtics and Ime Udoka outscheme Nash’s Nets en route to a 3–0 series lead for Boston.

Do the Nets, who’ve endured an incredibly strange season, have any fight in them to try to get back in this series? We’ll find out tonight.

7 p.m. ET, TNT

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers | The 11–5 Giants are out to a strong start in 2022, building off a remarkable ’21 that some thought was unsustainable. Can a San Francisco offense that ranks in the top five in MLB in runs scored crack the code against a Cy Young contender in Corbin Burnes? 6:10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports WI, watch on fuboTV

• Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers | Pascal Siakam’s 34 points in Game 4 gave the Raptors a stay of execution for now, but we’ll see if Toronto can keep its season alive again tonight against a Sixers team that looked terrific in the first three games of the series. Perhaps the biggest concern for the Sixers is the health of Joel Embiid, who is dealing with a thumb injury. 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks | Has this been the best series of the first round so far? It certainly feels like it. All four games have been decided by single digits, including a 100–99 thriller Saturday that spoiled Luka Dončić’s return and evened the series at two games apiece. The winner of this pivotal Game 5 takes control of this series. 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM:

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

The Mets don’t have arguably their best pitcher in Jacob DeGrom yet but still look like the best rotation in baseball without him. A big reason for that? The presence of Max Scherzer, the high-profile signing by Steve Cohen and the Mets front office this offseason who is 3–0 to start to the 2022 season. Scherzer will take the ball tonight for the division-leading Mets, who so far have lived up to the preseason hype thanks mostly to this terrific pitching staff. They’ll look to continue their streak of winning five straight series to start the season against a Cardinals team also playing well.

7:45 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Midwest/SNY/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

