Warriors Look to Bounce Back vs. Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

The Warriors need to come back strong after dropping Game 1, and they’ll look to do so tonight in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. While you wait for that game to get started in San Francisco, you can watch Rafael Nadal go for major victory No. 22 in the French Open men’s singles final and see who takes home this year’s women’s U.S. Open title.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors

Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

An entertaining Game 1 saw the Warriors seemingly break the game open with a patented third-quarter run, only to have the Celtics dominate the fourth en route to a huge Game 1 upset. Golden State is going to push hard to knot this series at one game apiece before the Finals head to Boston.

8 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• World Cup qualifying: Ukraine at Wales | What a story this would be. Ukraine will look to grab a bid to this fall’s men’s World Cup with a win in Cardiff today. To learn more about how Ukrainians are following their men’s national team on its qualification quest, read Caleb Larson’s story from earlier this week. 12 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• U.S. Women’s Open: Final round | The second women’s major of the year all comes down to this. Who will come out on top at Pine Needles Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.? 1 p.m. ET, USA; 3 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning | The Lightning struck first in Game 2, but the Rangers answered with two first period goals en route to a 3–2 win. Tampa Bay will be looking to respond at home. 3 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• International friendly: Uruguay at United States | The USMNT got this window off to a strong start with a 3–0 win over Morocco. Uruguay matched that scoreline against Mexico in Arizona. 5 p.m. ET, Fox/Univision/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

French Open men’s singles final: Rafael Nadal vs. Casper Ruud

Surely you know Rafael Nadal, winner of 21 men’s majors, including 13 at Roland Garros. But you’ll meet 23-year-old Norwegian Casper Ruud in this match. Ruud owns a massive forehand, has established himself as a top-10 player and, like Nadal, performs best on clay.

9 a.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.