Liverpool, Real Madrid Matchup With Men’s Champions League Title at Stake

The most prestigious club competition in men’s soccer comes down to this: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid at Stade de France, just north of Paris. And, within the City of Light, the French Open continues with some high-level third-round matches. Stateside, we have the WNBA, MLB and NHL all in action.

Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Men’s Champions League final: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

It’s a rematch of the 2018 men’s Champions League final, which saw Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3–1. Mo Salah and the Reds will be out for revenge against a side that has improbably come back from deficits in both the quarter- and semifinals. With a win, both clubs would add a third trophy this season. Liverpool has won both the League and FA Cups in England, while Real Madrid captured the Supercopa de España and La Liga titles.

3 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• French Open | Iga Swiatek, the top seed in the women’s singles draw and 2020 champion, is in action looking to continue her dominant play on the red clay. The 20-year-old has lost just four games in two matches so far. 5 a.m. ET, Tennis Channel, watch on fuboTV; 11 a.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky | Coach Becky Hammon has the Aces atop the WNBA in her first season leading the franchise. They’ll head to Chicago today to visit the defending champs. 3 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers | The road team is 0–5 in this series heading into Game 6. If the Hurricanes can reverse that trend, they’ll move one step closer to the Stanley Cup finals. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Why highlight a game between the two teams in the cellar of the AL East? Well, the Red Sox have been one of the hottest teams in baseball. And, the Orioles feature top prospect Adley Rutschman, who is already making an impact in Baltimore, SI’s Stephanie Apstein writes.

12 p.m. ET, MLB Network/NESN, watch on fuboTV

