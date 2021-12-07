Old Big East Foes and Champions League Group Stage Starts to Wrap Up with Real Madrid Vs. Inter Milan

Whether you call it “football weather” or “miserable weather,” the conditions in Buffalo last night for Monday Night Football were certainly a sight to behold. It produced an old-school football game with the Patriots relying heavily on the ground game, attempting just three passes all night in a physical, 14–10 win.

There’s no football on the docket tonight, but we’ve got some entertaining action on the hardwood in both the NBA and college, plus two high-stakes Champions League group stage games.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Champions League: Inter Milan at Real Madrid

Across all competitions, Inter and Real Madrid have combined to win their last 13 matches combined. The winner of today’s match will win Group D, though some of the pressure of this final match day of group stage play is taken off by the fact that both clubs will advance to the knockout stage regardless. The first meeting between these clubs in the group was a classic, with Rodrygo coming off the bench to score an 89th-minute winner for Real Madrid to send a stunned Inter crowd home in silence.

3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Champions League: Liverpool at AC Milan | Liverpool has already locked up Group B, but Milan has everything to play for in this one. All three remaining teams in Group B have a chance to take the second spot in the round of 16 today if the results fall in their favor. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: Tennessee vs. Texas Tech | This neutral-court game is being played at Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic. Both these clubs are extremely athletic and off to solid starts this season. And if you’re looking to watch a game between two teams that play hard on defense, look no further: Both these clubs take pride in stopping you as much as they do in scoring on you. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Brooklyn Nets at Dallas Mavericks | SI’s Michael Pina wrote recently on James Harden’s inconsistency this season and whether it’s a sign of things to come for the veteran superstar. A consistent Harden is needed for the Nets to reach their title-winning ceiling, but it might not be necessary tonight against a Mavs team that is banged up and may be missing Luka Dončić. 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers | The Oilers checked in at No. 2 in SI’s latest NHL power rankings, but the Wild are charging hard of late in the Western Conference after winning six straight. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers | Both these teams continue to toil around .500 for the season, though SI’s Chris Mannix says he’s seeing some encouraging signs in Beantown. A road win against the Lakers would be another positive step in the right direction. 10 p.m. ET, TNT

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Syracuse vs. Villanova

Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

Two old Big East rivals meeting at Madison Square Garden? Something just feels right about this, even though these teams no longer meet every year. The crowd for this one should be awesome, and you can expect plenty of points scored thanks to Syracuse’s porous defense but high-level shooting on offense. The No. 6 Wildcats have looked the part of an elite team so far this year but have failed to close out games in their two biggest opportunities to date. That makes this neutral-court clash with a potential NCAA tournament team all the more important.

9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

BONUS

Sports Illustrated Awards

One of the most exciting nights in sports, the SI Awards will bring thousands of fans together and stream live to an audience of millions. The event will be highlighted by a live reveal of the 2021 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year and several honors recognizing notable athletes, teams and sports moments that made 2021 memorable. Join hosts DJ Khaled and Cari Champion tonight to see the winners crowned.

8 p.m. ET, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

