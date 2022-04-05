Skip to main content

Man City, Liverpool Start Champions League Quarterfinal Tilts

Plus, the Grizzlies look to continue their winning ways vs. the struggling Jazz.

March Madness may be over, but this sports week is just getting started. Between last night’s men’s national championship in New Orleans, Champions League quarterfinal action today and the Masters and MLB Opening Day coming up later this week, it’s as loaded and diverse a slate as you’ll find all year long. Plus, next week kicks off the NBA’s postseason!

It’s a great time to be a sports fan. Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Manchester City

As Sports Illustrated’s Jonathan Wilson wrote when previewing the UCL quarterfinals, Manchester City’s massive budget makes even minor struggles look questionable. And after a slightly uneven March, City enters this month with a real chance to win both the Champions League and Premier League. It can take the next step toward doing just that this afternoon in the first leg of the quarterfinals, against Atlético, a side that knocked off Manchester United in the UCL’s round of 16 to advance to this tie.

3 p.m. ET, CBS/Univision, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

 Champions League: Liverpool at Benfica | Liverpool has been in pretty much impeccable form since the calendar flipped to 2022, reigniting the club’s Premier League title hopes and opening the door for a run at the Champions League. A tricky trip to Portugal to take on Benfica awaits first, though. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/Golavision, watch on fuboTV

• Colorado Avalanche at Pittsburgh Penguins | The Avalanche are running away with the top seed in the Western Conference and just beat this very same team, 3–2, over the weekend thanks to a big late goal from Devon Toews. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls | If the Bulls want any chance of hosting a first-round playoff series, they desperately need a win tonight. Going 4–6 in their last 10 games has set this team, once trending toward potentially being the No. 1 seed in the East, back in a crowded conference race. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz

There seems to be a magic about this Memphis team. Even with Ja Morant sidelined, the Grizzlies have barely missed a beat, knocking off the league-leading Suns over the weekend without Morant and Desmond Bane. They’re a fun team to get behind as we prep for the playoffs to get underway later this month. Meanwhile, Utah has fallen off some down the stretch as teams including Dallas and Denver have surged up the standings. A win here would go a long way toward making sure Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert don’t end up in the play-in tournament.

9 p.m. ET, AT&T Sportsnet/Bally Sports SE, watch on fuboTV

