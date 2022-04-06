Real Madrid, Chelsea Face Off in UCL Quarterfinals

The Lakers’ disastrous season came to a merciful end last night, which means we can now focus on what should be a tremendous NBA playoffs without the sideshow that was the 2021–22 iteration of that squad. We can also dive into what should be a thrilling week in the sports world, which today features two more Champions League fixtures as well as things coming down to the wire in the NBA and NHL playoff races.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea

This quarterfinal tilt serves as a rematch of last year’s Champions League semifinal, one that saw Chelsea go through 3–1 on aggregate before eventually becoming champions of Europe. And while the club’s future is in a state of flux right now, Chelsea keeps winning as it looks to defend its Champions League crown. If they get past Real Madrid again, they’d be knocking out the club that just bounced one of the title favorites in Paris Saint-Germain from the competition in the last round.

3 p.m. ET, CBS/Univision, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Champions League: Bayern Munich at Villarreal | Some recent struggles from Bayern in the Bundesliga and Villarreal coach Unai Emery’s tactical skills makes this tie more intriguing than the walkover some believe it will be. But Bayern is still the heavy favorite to get to the semifinals. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/Golavision, watch on fuboTV

• Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals | The Capitals have struggled lately, losing their last two games by a combined nine goals, leaving the Caps currently in line for the eighth and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Can they bounce back against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs? 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers | SI’s Michael Pina believes the Clippers could wreak havoc on the Western Conference as they continue to get healthy just in time for the playoffs. With Paul George back in the lineup and the potential for a Kawhi Leonard return later on, this team could be dangerous if it can escape the NBA’s play-in tournament next week. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls

Watching the Eastern Conference race shape up has been perhaps the most fun part of the NBA the last few months. The Cetics currently sit in a three-way tie for second in the conference, which makes these final three games huge for playoff matchup purposes. Meanwhile, it’s hard to have confidence in the Bulls to make a playoff run after getting blown out in consecutive games by the Heat and Bucks.

8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston/Chicago, watch on fuboTV

