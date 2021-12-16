Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes Face Off on ‘Thursday Night Football’

I’ve watched Devonte’ Graham’s buzzer beater against the Thunder last night about a dozen times already. You should, too.

That was epic. And we’ve got another potentially epic night in the sports world on tap with a battle of two outstanding QBs in the NFL, a top-20 women’s hoops clash and the national semis in women’s college volleyball.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

When these two teams last met in late September, Justin Herbert balled out and led the Chargers to a road win. In many ways, that was Herbert’s coming-out party as a franchise QB, outdueling Mahomes on his home field in a key divisional clash.

Tonight, the two elite QBs will face off once again, and the fate of the AFC West is on the line. The 9–4 Chiefs would be in full control of the division with a win tonight, but the Chargers could draw even and hold the tiebreaker if they can find a way to come out on top.

Expect plenty of offense and a tight one tonight in Los Angeles.

8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Everton at Chelsea | Chelsea needs three points here to keep pace with Manchester City after City walloped Leeds, 7–0, earlier this week. 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN

• Women's college basketball: Georgia at NC State | This top-20 matchup pits the No. 2 Wolfpack against the No. 17 Bulldogs. NC State has passed every test since a hard-fought opening night loss to No. 1 South Carolina and has a star up front in Elissa Cunane. 6 p.m. ET, ACC Network

• Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets | The Nets climbed into the top five of SI's NBA power rankings this week behind the continued remarkable play of Kevin Durant and surprise contributions from Patty Mills. They'll face a banged-up Sixers club playing its third game in four days. 7:30 p.m. NBA TV

• Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators | The NHL moved back into advanced protocols due to a recent uptick in COVID-19 infections around the league. The Predators are one of the teams dealing with cases and will be without multiple players and coaches for tonight’s game. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

NCAA Volleyball Semifinals

We’ve reached the last four of the NCAA women’s volleyball championships! No. 1 Louisville will face No. 4 Wisconsin at 7 p.m. ET, while No. 3 Pitt will take on No. 10 Nebraska at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Louisville is 32–0 and has lost just one set in the entire NCAA tournament, but Wisconsin comes in battle-tested with a group of seniors that has experienced several deep runs in the NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, Nebraska found its way into the Final Four after upsetting No. 2 Texas in the quarterfinals and will draw a Pittsburgh team in its first national semifinal.

7/9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Happy streaming!

