Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes Duel on ‘Sunday Night Football’

The NFL week got off to a wacky start Thursday night, as my Washington Football Team beat Kevin Sweeney’s Giants on a walk-off field goal. (Yes, my entire family has climbed aboard the Heinicke hype train, for better or worse. And, sorry not sorry, Kevin.) The second week of the season continues today, and the Ravens will look to move past their own walk-off loss at the hands of the Raiders in a Sunday Night Football game against the Chiefs. Beyond the NFL, the WNBA wraps up its regular season with several playoff seedings still to be determined, and two ACC rivals meet in NCAA men’s soccer.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

Lamar Jackson is 30–8 in the regular season as the starting quarterback of the Ravens but 0–3 against the Chiefs, including a 34–20 loss last season in which Jackson was held to a career-worst-as-a-starter 97 yards passing. Baltimore running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all suffered season-ending injuries in the preseason, which will not help Jackson’s cause in his fourth start against Kansas City.

The Chiefs rallied for a 33–29 win against the Browns in their season opener last Sunday, led by Patrick Mahomes’s 337 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Mahomes has averaged 379 passing yards against the Ravens in his career.

8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins | Dolphins second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to lead his team to a 2–0 start against quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills, who dropped their season opener to the Steelers. 1 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

| Dolphins second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to lead his team to a 2–0 start against quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills, who dropped their season opener to the Steelers. Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers | The NFL’s top-paid defensive player proved his value last week. T.J. Watt notched two sacks and forced a fumble in the Steelers’ win at Buffalo, and the Pittsburgh defense will aim for another strong performance this week against the Raiders at home. 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

| The NFL’s top-paid defensive player proved his value last week. T.J. Watt notched two sacks and forced a fumble in the Steelers’ win at Buffalo, and the Pittsburgh defense will aim for another strong performance this week against the Raiders at home. Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds | While the Dodgers continue to battle the Giants for the top spot in the NL West, the Reds are in a crowded race for the second wild-card spot. 1:10 p.m. ET, TBS, watch on fuboTV

| While the Dodgers continue to battle the Giants for the top spot in the NL West, the Reds are in a crowded race for the second wild-card spot. Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings | The Sparks need a win and help in the form of a Mystics loss to grab the final playoff spot as the WNBA regular season comes to a close. 5 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

| The Sparks need a win and help in the form of a Mystics loss to grab the final playoff spot as the WNBA regular season comes to a close. Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets | The Phillies and Mets are both trying to catch up to the NL East–leading Braves with two weeks left in the regular season. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s college soccer: Duke at North Carolina

North Carolina (4-1-1) has outshot its opponents 130–19 through six games this season, but the attack came up short in the No. 16 Tar Heels’ ACC opener, a 4–0 loss at No. 5 Pittsburgh on Sept. 10. Their offense will have another chance against a ranked conference opponent tonight when No. 12 Duke visits Chapel Hill, N.C. The Blue Devils (4-1-0) scored a 1–0 win against Virginia Tech in their first conference game on Sept. 11. The Tar Heels went 3–0 against the Blue Devils during the 2020–21 season, with two wins in the fall and one win in the spring.

7 p.m., ACC Network, watch on fuboTV

