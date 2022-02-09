Chloe Kim Goes for Gold in Women’s Halfpipe Final

Happy Hump Day of Super Bowl week! Between NBA trade rumors flying around everywhere, Olympians earning gold medal moments (and heartbreaks) and more court-storming mayhem in college hoops, we’ve had a heck of a week so far.

Tonight, Chloe Kim goes for gold in the halfpipe final, the women’s curling team gets its Olympics underway and one of men’s college hoops’ best teams gets a rare road test. Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

2022 Olympics: Snowboarding, figure skating, alpine skiing

Four years ago, Chloe Kim earned the cover of SI and the attention of the sports world when she won gold at 17 in the women’s snowboarding halfpipe. Tonight, she goes for gold in the halfpipe yet again. So far, her qualifying has gone well, and she enters the final as favorite to earn gold yet again.

Also worth tuning for: the men’s free skate in figure skating and the downhill run in alpine skiing on the men’s side.

8 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Southampton at Tottenham | Tottenham sits four points away from the top four despite playing four fewer matches than fourth-place West Ham. To put it succinctly: The race for Champions League berths in 2022–23 is on. A win over Southampton, which stole a surprising point against Manchester City at the end of January, would be a step in the right direction for Spurs. 2:45 p.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: Houston at SMU | The Cougars haven’t missed a beat from last year’s Final Four run despite losing all three star guards from the 2020–21 team due to pro departures and injuries. But since they play in a weak conference, games like tonight’s provide a rare opportunity to add a Quadrant I win and bolster their case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets | Lonzo Ball’s knee injury means this one won’t be a battle of the Ball brothers, but LaMelo and the Hornets could really use a win here after four straight losses to start February. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz | As trade rumors swirl around the NBA, neither the Warriors nor the Jazz look poised to make a big move. Even without one, these two clubs have a real chance to be the last team standing in the Western Conference. Steph Curry vs. Donovan Mitchell is always a matchup worth watching. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

2022 Olympics: Women’s curling, Russian Olympic Committee vs. U.S.

The U.S. women’s team gets its tournament underway tonight against the Russian Olympic Committee with its mind on a medal. It’s a unique team that has been through a lot in the last few years with practice and competitive time limited due to the pandemic and a pair of sisters who can communicate in their own language. These matches are high intensity, even though no one will be eliminated from medal contention today.

8 p.m. ET, CNBC, watch on fuboTV

