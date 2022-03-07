Skip to main content

Gonzaga Helps Kick Off Nonstop Week of College Basketball

Plus, Harden and DeRozan face off on the hardwood in the crowded East race.

It’s championship week in college hoops!

Things got started this weekend with thrilling championships on both the men’s and women’s sides, but they really heat up this week heading into Selection Sunday. Tonight, we’ve got Paige Bueckers going for a Big East title and Chet Holmgren and Gonzaga looking to get back on track. Plus, there’s a mid-major tournament title game whose champion will be a popular upset pick in brackets this time next week.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s college basketball: Gonzaga vs. San Francisco

drew-timme-chet-holmgren

This is No. 1 Gonzaga’s first time in action since losing last week to Saint Mary’s on a historic day in college hoops that saw the top six teams in the polls all go down. That means you can expect a motivated Zags club, one that features perhaps the best frontcourt in the country in freshman sensation Chet Holmgren and veteran Drew Timme. But they’ll get a good test today from a San Francisco team that will likely be dancing come Selection Sunday, even with a loss in this spot.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Women’s college basketball: Villanova vs. UConn | UConn has dominated the Big East tournament so far even as the No. 6 Huskies work to reintegrate Bueckers into the rotation. With a Big East title on the line tonight, expect an energized UConn team—particularly against a Villanova squad that knocked them off in early February. 7 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

• Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers | Just half a game separates the Sixers and Bulls right now in the crowded Eastern Conference. DeMar DeRozan vs. James Harden has the potential to be all kinds of fun, particularly with how both guys are playing right now. 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Philadelphia/Chicago, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Men’s CBB: Furman vs. Chattanooga

This game will help you get ready for your bracket pools. This is the SoCon championship game, a showdown between two teams that will be dangerous No. 12 or No. 13 seeds in the NCAA tournament if they win this one. Furman has one of the best offenses in the country and beat Louisville earlier this season, while Chattanooga has one of the best mid-major players in the country in Malachi Smith and is 26–7 on the season. These conference championships that have everything on the line are always so much fun to watch. It’s win and go dancing or lose and go home.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

