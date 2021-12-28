College Football Bowl Games All Day

If you had no other obligations, you could presumably sit on your couch and watch college football today straight through, with no prolonged breaks, from noon ET all the way past midnight. In all, it would be more than 13 straight hours of college football. Now, am I advocating that you do that? Not necessarily. But, if you do, please email guide@si.com with a recap of your Tuesday watching experience. We’d love to hear about it.

We have that bowl schedule rundown below, along with details on the return of the NHL from its break due to COVID-19.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

This is the Mike Leach Bowl. Mississippi State’s current coach and leader of the Air Raid offense rose to prominence in Lubbock in the early 2000s and will now face his old program.

The Raiders fired Matt Wells in October and finished the season slowly, winning just one of their four games under interim coach Sonny Cumbie. Cumbie has since taken the head coaching gig at Louisiana Tech but has been basically pulling double duty over the past few weeks. He's signed a recruiting class at his new school while prepping for the Liberty Bowl with Texas Tech.

6:45 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn | With Bo Nix off to Oregon, the Tigers will turn to their QB depth against a good Houston defense. Both coaches (Auburn’s Bryan Harsin and Houston’s Dana Holgorsen) will be looking to secure their first bowl wins with their current programs after success elsewhere. 12 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville | Air Force was the top rushing offense in the country, averaging 342 yards per game. But Louisville wasn’t too far behind, finishing 21st nationally in rushing yards per game with QB Malik Cunningham leading the team with 968 yards on the ground this season. 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State | On paper, this looks to be the most evenly matched game of the day as Chip Kelly aims to get his first bowl win with the Bruins. 8 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

• Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia at Minnesota | All right, hang with me for a second on this one. In early December, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck hired a new offensive coordinator: Kirk Ciarrocca. Fleck and Ciarrocca worked together both at Western Michigan and also from 2017–19 at Minnesota. Where did Ciarrocca spend the 2021 season, you might ask? On West Virginia's staff as an offensive analyst, of course. While not as juicy as the coaching drama in the Leach Bowl, Ciarrocca could give the Gophers a unique insight into the Mountaineers’ offense. 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings

The NHL returns to the ice tonight after its weeklong hiatus due to COVID-19 outbreaks. This looks to be the best matchup on the schedule as the Knights were on a tear before the enforced stoppage, going 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. They’ve pulled even with the Ducks at the top of the Pacific Division.

10:30 p.m. ET, AT&T SportsNet/Bally Sports West, watch on fuboTV

