College Football Playoff Semifinals Lead Off Huge Sports Weekend

Happy New Year! This mega-Guide will take you through all the best sports action for the next three days, so keep it handy. We’ve got the College Football Playoff semifinals, Rose Bowl, a full Sunday slate of NFL games, top-10 clashes in men’s and women’s college hoops and even some great Premier League matches. It’s a sports fan’s paradise for the next three days, so kick back and enjoy one of the busiest weekends of the sports calendar. Happy New Year!

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama

Photo Illustration by Bryce Wood; Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports (hutchinson); Kevin D. Liles (Young); Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated (Ford): Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY Sports (Dean)

The College Football Playoff is officially here! And while the Crimson Tide may be close to a two-touchdown favorite, everything about this matchup is a must-watch. It feels fitting that the first Group of 5 team to crash the CFP party gets paired with the sport’s Goliath in Alabama. The Tide looked pretty close to unstoppable in their dominant win over Georgia in the SEC title game. But Cincinnati is undefeated for a reason, and there’s little doubt that Luke Fickell’s team will come ready to play.

Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan | The second CFP semifinal pits two storied programs with national title droughts that their fan bases are desperate to end. If you like physicality and defense, this game will be for you. Can Michigan continue its dream turnaround season under Jim Harbaugh into a national title game appearance? Or will Kirby Smart silence the doubters that reemerged after the Bulldogs’ disappointing SEC Championship Game performance? Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s college basketball: Baylor at Iowa State | A top-10 matchup in front of a packed house in Ames? Sign me up. The undefeated Cyclones have been men’s college basketball’s biggest surprise under first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger, but they haven’t faced a team like the No. 1 Bears yet. Jan. 1, 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

• Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Utah | It’s the Rose Bowl! Even if some of Ohio State’s stars have opted out, it’s still “The Granddaddy of Them All” and the scenes from that stadium will never not be picturesque. Plus, these are two excellent football teams, even with the opt-outs. Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Liverpool at Chelsea | Two of the top three in the Premier League table face off as the league’s holiday-season fixtures wrap up. Both sides have dropped points of late to allow Manchester City to take control at the top of the table (more on them below), but three points here would go a long way toward getting back in the mix for the trophy. Jan. 2, 11:30 a.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

• Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals | Joe Burrow’s historic Sunday against the Ravens gave the Bengals control (for now) of the AFC North and made clear that this Cincinnati team has higher upside than they ever did in the Marvin Lewis era. Burrow slinging it for three hours against Patrick Mahomes? Sounds like a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon to me. Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s college basketball: Maryland at Indiana | The two favorites in the Big Ten and a pair of top-10 teams nationally face off in this Sunday matinee. Maryland’s Ashley Owusu doesn’t get the credit she deserves as one of the best players in the nation. Jan. 2, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys | These two teams are moving in opposite directions: The Cardinals are now in free fall after taking a third consecutive loss to the Colts, while the Cowboys’ 56-point explosion vs. Washington has some in Dallas thinking about the Super Bowl. Jan. 2, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Manchester City at Arsenal

Some folks in the U.S. may have a hard time waking up for this one, but if you’re an early riser and want to christen the new year with a high-quality Premier League tilt, here’s your best bet. City has been dominant of late, scoring four or more goals in three of their last four matches and winning 10 straight Premier League contests. Meanwhile, Arsenal has catapulted itself into the top four with four straight EPL victories of its own, including a 5–0 Boxing Day rout of Norwich.

Jan. 1, 7:30 a.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.