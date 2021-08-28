College Football Is Back

Welcome to a College Football Saturday! It may be a light slate with only five games, but it’s a beautiful thing to have games on the gridiron that matter. The Illinois-Nebraska and UCLA-Hawaii matchups are the only truly juicy ones, but if you really want to sit on the couch all day and watch UTEP–New Mexico State, who am I to stop you?

We also have some great action between some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, the semifinals of the Little League World Series and even NFL preseason action.

Here’s my guide for what to watch today.

MUST WATCH

Chelsea at Liverpool

As far as August Premier League matches go, this one is about as big as it gets. Both squads have started the season incredibly well, with two clean sheets and two victories each. For Chelsea, that included a 2–0 victory over Arsenal last week, during which CFC completely dominated the run of play for the entire match. And while Liverpool’s lack of spending in the transfer window has been criticized, the club has gotten off to a strong start as well and looked the part of a title contender. This game should tell us a lot about both clubs in the last match for each before the international break.

12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

HIDDEN GEM

Hawaii at UCLA

A throwback image of one of the iconic venues in college football. Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated

This is the college football game of Week 0 I’m making it a point to watch, and it’s not just because it’s at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins enter the year with high expectations under Chip Kelly, thanks to a veteran QB in Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the return of 10 starters on defense. This matchup against feisty Rainbow Warriors will be a good litmus test ahead of a primetime showdown with LSU next week in Pasadena.

Hawaii hopes to contend in the Mountain West in Year 2 under Todd Graham. Dual-threat QB Chevan Cordeiro has played in big games in his career, and he’ll need a strong game this afternoon to give the ‘Bows a shot.

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.