Bo Nix Leads No. 12 Auburn Against No. 13 Texas A&M

Baseball consumed my Saturdays in October, but I welcome a return to the football field this weekend, headlined by a top-25 SEC matchup between Auburn and Texas A&M. I’ll also be keeping my eye on No. 2 Cincinnati. The Bearcats were snubbed by the College Football Playoff committee, so they’ll be looking to prove themselves as they host Tulsa and ESPN’s College GameDay.

Elsewhere in the sports world, Manchester City and Manchester United jostle for position in the Premier League, and Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger compete for the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship for the first time.

MUST WATCH

College football: Auburn at Texas A&M

A 2019 Texas A&M home game at Kyle Field. Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

In each of Auburn’s four previous visits to Texas A&M, the guests have left with a win. The No. 12 Tigers will look to do the same Saturday against the No. 13 Aggies.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has led his team to a 6–2 record in his third season as the starter, including back-to-back wins against then-ranked Arkansas and No. 15 Ole Miss. In those wins, he threw for 568 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for three touchdowns as well. For the season, he has 1,764 yards and nine touchdowns through the air, plus 189 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Manchester City at Manchester United | Manchester United sits in fifth place in the Premier League with 17 points, but the club could catch its crosstown rival in the standings with a win at home. Manchester City enters today's match in third with 20 points. 8:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs | Since starting the season 2-4-1, the Maple Leafs have reeled off four straight wins. Center William Nylander has scored two overtime winners during the streak. 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network

Utah Jazz at Miami Heat | The Jazz (7–1) lost for the first time this season last Saturday, but they rebounded with three consecutive wins against the defending champion Bucks, the Kings and the Hawks. The Heat are coming off a loss Thursday against the Celtics. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers | The Lakers are looking to bounce back after a shaky start, but they must do so without LeBron James, who will miss at least a week with an abdominal strain. The Trail Blazers have been much better on their home court this season, but they're playing the second game of a back-to-back. 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship | Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric and AJ Allmendinger will compete for the title at Phoenix Raceway. 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

HIDDEN GEM

College football: Tulsa at Cincinnati

Cincinnati holds a perfect 8–0 record, the No. 2 slot in the AP Top 25 … and the No. 6 spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. While that represents the highest ranking for a non-Power 5 program in the CFP era, the Bearcats sit two spots outside of the projected playoff field.

“The win at Notre Dame was a really impressive win,” CFP chairman Gary Barta said of Cincinnati. “When you look at who they've played after that, who else did they beat?”

The disrespect from the CFP committee should provide the Bearcats with plenty of motivation heading into today’s game against the Golden Hurricane (3–5).

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Happy streaming!

